Pitt football

PITTSBURGH – After a promising 3-0 start, Pitt lost four consecutive games before heading into a bye week that fell on Halloween. The Panthers have been without Kenny Pickett for the past two contests, with the quarterback sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the Boston College game.
The Panthers now face a four-game stretch that begins at Florida State on Saturday and will culminate with a showdown against No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 28.
Despite having last week off, the hits kept on coming for the Panthers (3-4, 2-4) as coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed reports of starting strong safety Paris Ford opting out for the rest of the season. In Pitt’s 45-3 loss to Notre Dame on Oct. 24, Ford was removed in the third quarter, most likely due to the game being out of reach at that point. Ford did not seem pleased at the time but had been considering opting out prior to the 2020 season.
The loss of Ford is a big one for Pitt. The junior led the Panthers in tackles (45) and interceptions (3) in the first seven games. Ford is seen as a likely NFL draft pick in 2021. He had considered leaving for the NFL after last season but chose to return for a final year at Pitt.
“All along, Paris has had these thoughts in his mind going back to last year in February when he decided to stay, and then there's all the opting out going on in the middle of summer during camp,” Narduzzi said. "So he took a few days back then to think about it long and hard."
The coach said there are no hard feelings toward Ford and his decision to move on from Pitt.
“Those are decisions him and his family have got to make,” Narduzzi said. "They're business decisions, they're family decisions, and one that we respect. Just stuff that he's got to do.”
Freshman Brandon Hill will be the new starter at strong safety.
“When I talk about Brandon Hill, you know how physical he is, how he’s gonna take shots tackling people, and how well he runs, probably the thing I didn’t talk about is he’s really a great communicator,” Narduzzi said. “He does a great job communicating ... He knows what’s going on. He knows why he’s doing what he’s doing.”
Pickett may not play
Ford isn’t the only big name Pitt will be without as the Panthers travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State (2-4, 1-4).
Pitt will be probably be without Pickett for the third straight game, though Narduzzi said Pickett did take some snaps at Thursday morning’s practice, an improvement from Wednesday.
“(Wednesday), he didn’t take many snaps and Joey Yellen took most of them,” Narduzzi said. "Today, all of a sudden, he looks a little better, so who knows. (Wednesday) I was thinking Joey’s the guy; (Thursday) Kenny’s like, ‘Hey Coach, I feel a little bit better.’ But it’s kinda risky. We’ll see where it is.
“You get scared putting a guy out there without a whole lot of reps,” Narduzzi said of Pickett.
Tracking Travis
Florida State has struggled since the departure of coach Jimbo Fisher after the 2017 season. Willie Taggart lasted less than two years before being fired mid-season last year and former Memphis coach Mike Norvell was hired during the offseason. The Seminoles have won just two games this season, against Jacksonville State and North Carolina, which was a top-10 team at the time.
“What you see out of Florida State is a constant improvement every single week,” Narduzzi said. “Without having spring ball and maybe an abbreviated camp, I don't know what you call it that we had in this 2020 period, but they've gone through four quarterbacks on offense in (Tate) Rodemaker, (Chubba) Purdy ... (James) Blackman. But now they've found their guy, I think.”
Sophomore Jordan Travis is expected to start against Pitt after starting the previous three games for the Seminoles. Blackman and Rodemaker both made starts earlier this season.
The Panthers’ defense will have to contain yet another dual-threat quarterback as Travis leads Florida State in rushing yards (389) and has scored five rushing touchdowns while throwing four touchdown passes.
“He hustles down the field, he blocks down the field,” Narduzzi said. "Travis is not easy to track down.
“Jordan Travis will be the key to the (Seminoles) offense.”
