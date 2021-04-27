PITTSBURGH – There’s a phrase Jaylen Twyman has been known to use: “Pressure only busts pipes and makes diamonds.”
It’s a phrase he’s used to describe any pressure – or lack thereof – he feels on the football field. The defensive tackle chose to switch to No. 97 ahead of his sophomore year in 2019 to put pressure on himself to be as good as his role model, Aaron Donald, who wore the same number when he played at Pitt.
Twyman has been watching Donald play since he was 14 years old, and Donald is one of the reasons he chose to play football for the Panthers. Twyman’s role model became his mentor as he got the opportunity to work with Donald, who resides in Pittsburgh during the offseason and often utilizes Pitt’s facilities to train.
“That's always been one of the guys that I mimicked, so when I came to Pitt and Paris Ford introduced me to him, I just tried my hardest to work with him as much as I can,” Twyman recounted to the media on Pitt’s Pro Day in March.
Twyman outdid his mentor on Pro Day when he completed 40 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Donald notched 35 reps at the 2014 NFL Combine.
It was a noteworthy performance from Twyman, who opted out of the 2020 season. While he didn’t play football last fall, Twyman said on Pro Day that he’s been training the whole time.
“Once I opted out, I was probably home for two weeks trying to decide what agent I was going to go with and September 1, I’ve been (training) in Florida ever since,” Twyman said. “In November, I went to D.C. to pass out turkeys in the neighborhood I grew up in and I came home for Christmas to see my mom, but I’ve been training for over 200 days straight.”
He was happy to excel at the bench press on Pro Day.
“I was definitely excited, just trying to show all the work I’ve been putting in,” Twyman said.
Twyman earned a starting defensive tackle position as a sophomore after impressing the coaching staff during training camp in the summer of 2019. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge said at the time that Twyman had “elevated his game” to put himself in position to start.
Twyman quickly made a name for himself that season as he posted three sacks in Pitt’s Week Two game against Ohio on his way to leading the Panthers with 10.5 sacks in 2019. He was the first Pitt defensive tackle to have three sacks in a game since Donald had three against Utah in 2011; he also became the first defensive tackle to lead Pitt in sacks for the season since Donald did so in 2013.
On film, Twyman stands out; he bursts out of his stance and has a quick first step – allowing him to win at the line of scrimmage. He has active hands and has worked on his pass rush moves with Donald in the past.
“I think the tape will speak for (itself),” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said on Pro Day. “Everybody loves to have the 40 time and the vertical (jump) and all those and the bench press. But when Jaylen went through and ran through the defensive drills, the D-line drills with Coach Partridge and (defensive coordinator) Joe Cullen for the Jaguars, he looked like that's what he does; he's a football player.”
At 6 feet 2, Twyman would have once been considered undersized at his position, but players such as Donald and John Randle – both of whom are 6-foot-1 – have given players of Twyman’s stature a better opportunity to play interior defensive line.
“Those guys before me have already paved the way and that’s the new D-tackles,” Twyman said.
Twyman chose to sit out the 2020 season in early August, saying in a statement posted to Twitter, “this is about my family’s needs, now and in the future,” something he reiterated on Pro Day.
“I was just trying to help my mom and my little brothers financially,” he said.
The decision wasn’t easy and Twyman missed playing and missed his teammates, who he said he talked to before every game.
“I cried the first couple of games. I definitely was missing them a lot,” Twyman said. “I was watching them. I’m just grateful for their support that they gave me.”
Right now, it’s unclear how and if opting out of the 2020 season will affect Twyman’s draft stock. Mock drafts have him going anywhere from a mid-third round pick to a late fifth-round pick. A recent CBS Sports mock draft by Ryan Wilson had Twyman headed to the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round at no. 184 overall. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News forecasted Twyman heading to the New York Jets in the fourth round at no. 107 overall.
“I’m excited for draft day,” Twyman said. “I’ve got a wide range of different ways it could go. I’m just keeping my head down and praying. We’ll see.”
“Whatever happens in April happens. It’s in God’s hands now.”
