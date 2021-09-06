PITTSBURGH, Pa. – After a dominating win against Massachusetts to open the season, Pitt will hit the road for the first time this year as the Panthers will travel to SEC country to face Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
The two schools haven’t faced each other since 1983, and though the Volunteers (1-0) may not be familiar to Pitt (1-0), Tennessee’s new coach and offensive scheme are well-known to the Panthers.
“We got a Tennessee team that we haven’t played the personnel there, but Josh Heupel coming from UCF, having two games with them, gives us a little bit of an advantage, gives them an advantage as well because they know who we are on both sides of the ball,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference.
Heupel is in his first season at Tennessee after spending the previous three seasons at Central Florida. The Panthers played UCF twice in those three years, falling to the Knights, 45-14, in Orlando in 2018 and topping the Knights, 35-34, at Heinz Field in 2019 on the play Narduzzi termed the “Pitt Special” when wide receiver Aaron Matthews threw a touchdown to quarterback Kenny Pickett on fourth-and-three with just under a minute remaining.
“They saw the ‘Pitt Special’ (in 2019),” Narduzzi said. “They’ll be ready for the Pitt Special. We’ll be ready for the tempo.
“I think it’s going to be a heck of a game.”
Narduzzi says Tennessee’s offensive scheme is “very similar” to what the Panthers have seen from UCF in the past – a fast, up-tempo offense that snaps the ball quickly. Several of Pitt’s defensive players were on the team and played against UCF, something Narduzzi thinks will benefit the Panthers.
“It helps. When you look at our linebacker crew, they played in the tempo, especially Phil (Campbell) and Cam (Bright). They’re used to that,” Narduzzi said. “(Cornerback) Damarri (Mathis) has played in it too.”
For the defensive players who haven’t played against a tempo offense, the coach says that’s something they’ll be working on in practice leading up to Saturday’s game.
“We’ll give them a good taste of how fast it’s going to be this week,” Narduzzi said. “Our scout team, look team, has to do a great job this week of giving us a fast look, not only getting the plays off fast, but executing them as well so we can get the look we need.”
Facing a fast-paced offense will test Pitt’s defensive depth. Backup star linebacker John Petrishen saw plenty of playing time against Massachusetts and led the team in both tackles and tackles for loss. His play has been encouraging to Narduzzi, who hopes to rotate Petrishen and starting star linebacker Bright against the Volunteers.
“(Petrishen) is playing at a high level right now, and it’s great because you’re able to get him and Cam out there at different times, keep them fresh,” Narduzzi said. “Keeping them fresh this week with the tempo.”
The Panthers will need guys to step up all over the defense against Tennessee.
“We ran 54 plays on defense (against UMass). I believe Tennessee ran 94 plays on offense (against Bowling Green),” Narduzzi said.
“We’re going to play two games this week. That’s going to be the difference. We’ll need substitutes.”
It’s unknown right now whether defensive end Deslin Alexandre will suit up against the Volunteers on Saturday after he missed the season opener. Alexandre was the only starter listed on the depth chart who did not play against UMass. Narduzzi hasn’t ruled out Alexandre playing in Knoxville this weekend.
“I think he’s getting closer, yeah. We’ll see,” Narduzzi said. “Might be a week out. I don’t know.”
In addition to preparing to face an up-tempo offense, the Panthers will also be preparing for the crowd noise that is sure to await them in Knoxville. Neyland Stadium holds 102,000 and Tennessee saw 84,000 fans show up for the Volunteers’ opener against Bowling Green last Thursday.
“We’ll have crowd noise (at practice). That will be the big thing offensively. But we worked on that during camp as well. Not the first time we’re going to work the loud crowd noise,” Narduzzi said.
“We’ll be prepared, and we’ll be ready to go. Any time we’ve had noise issues, noisy games for our offense, our guys have stepped up and done a nice job.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.