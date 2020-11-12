PITTSBURGH – Pitt football won’t be taking the field this Saturday as it was announced Thursday afternoon that the Panthers would be halting all team activities due to COVID-19 related protocols. Their matchup with Georgia Tech, which was originally scheduled for Saturday night, will be postponed until Dec. 12.
“While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “We have great doctors at Pitt, and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we’ve had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we’re given the green light.”
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
The Pitt-Georgia Tech game is the eighth contest originally scheduled for Saturday to be postponed or canceled. Four SEC games have been postponed, including the matchup between No. 1 Alabama and reigning national champion Louisiana State. The game between No. 3 Ohio State and Maryland has been outright canceled, due to the condensed season in the Big Ten.
Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Pitt had done better than many college teams in regard to COVID-19. The Panthers had seven players miss the first game against Austin Peay and three miss the Week 2 matchup against Syracuse due to COVID-19 protocols before going five straight weeks without any players missing due to coronavirus. Last weekend’s game against Florida State saw one player miss due to COVID-19 protocols.
Cases have been rising at the university, which moved to its Elevated Risk posture and issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday following 40 new COVID-19 cases in the previous two days. According to the Pitt News, there have been 74 new cases since Nov. 5 and at least 110 students are currently in isolation.
This is the second COVID-19 situation to develop at the South Side complex Pitt shares with the Steelers. Steelers’ tight end Vance McDonald tested positive earlier this week leading to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins to isolate from the rest of the team while continuing to be tested daily ahead of this weekend’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pitt’s next scheduled game is its home finale on Nov. 21 against Virginia Tech at Heinz Field before traveling to Death Valley to face No. 4 Clemson on Nov. 28.
