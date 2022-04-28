Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett will be staying in Pittsburgh.
Pickett was the first quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday evening when the Steelers selected the former Pitt quarterback at No. 20 overall.
“Honestly, never thought he would make it to us at 20,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said on Thursday night. “Exciting times for us, for Kenny, for the University of Pittsburgh, and for Pittsburgh in general.”
There is no NFL team that knows Pickett as well as the Steelers do. The Steelers and Pitt share practice facilities on Pittsburgh’s South Side and both teams play their home games at Heinz Field
“It’s interesting. We circled the globe – or at least the United States here – just exploring and researching and it’s funny we ended up with the guy next door,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re excited about it, we just are. To be able to know what he’s capable of, but to see his process – his maturation process, his developmental process. It’s just a great deal of comfort.”
Colbert said the Steelers had Pickett ranked highest among the quarterbacks in this year’s class.
Pickett did not attend the draft in Las Vegas, choosing instead to watch with his fiancée, family and friends in New Jersey, where he was born and raised. NFL cameras were set up at his draft party and showed a visibly emotional Pickett taking the call from the Steelers. Within minutes, he was donning a Steelers hat while those around him twirled Terrible Towels.
The Steelers were searching for a franchise quarterback for the first time in 18 years after future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season.
Colbert is stepping down from the position he’s held since 2000 and seemed determined to leave the Steelers with a future at the most important position on the field.
The Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2017, to a two-year deal in March.
The Steelers could choose to have Pickett sit for a year behind Trubisky to learn the offense or have an open competition between the two during training camp.
Pickett will finally get to work with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who held the same position at Pitt in 2016. Canada recruited Pickett to Pitt, but left the Panthers for the offensive coordinator position at Louisiana State shortly after the quarterback signed. Pickett’s mobility both in and out of the pocket should fit in well with Canada’s offense, which was limited last season to what 39-year-old Roethlisberger could do physically.
Pickett’s offensive coordinator at Pitt for the past three seasons was Mark Whipple, who served as Roethlisberger’s quarterbacks coach from 2004-06.
In Pickett’s final year at Pitt, he had the most prolific season of any quarterback in school history. His 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, 47 total touchdowns and 334 completions all set Pitt records. His 42 passing touchdowns also set an ACC record, surpassing DeShaun Watson’s 41 touchdowns in 2016. He came in third place in Heisman voting.
Pickett became the first Pitt quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Dan Marino was picked at No. 27 by the Miami Dolphins in 1983. He became the first Pitt player chosen in the first round since Aaron Donald was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2014 draft at No. 13.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.