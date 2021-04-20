PITTSBURGH – Early on during Pitt’s spring football practices, coach Pat Narduzzi called junior tailback Vincent Davis the starter heading into the fall season.
Following Tuesday morning’s practice, Narduzzi walked that declaration back as he acknowledged Davis has competition at the position from sophomore Israel Abanikanda.
Narduzzi said declaring Davis the starter may have lit a fire under Abanikanda, noting that the sophomore is “getting after it.”
“I think the thing about Izzy is, he’s picked up the pass protections,” Narduzzi said. “He’s gotten a lot more mature in that way as far as understanding you can’t just carry the ball and score touchdowns, you've got to be able to protect our quarterback and he’s done that.”
“He's picked up the mental part of it,” Narduzzi continued. “He's big, he's fast he's physical, he can catch the ball in the backfield. He’s got some patience and got great vision. The tailback set the box up as far as the way they attack the holes and he's done a great job setting it up and finding the hole.”
There’s also competition at the offensive tackle positions. Carter Warren and Gabe Houy are returning at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, but they too are being challenged.
“(Matt) Goncalves played well with Carter Warren and Gabe Houy, and (Carson) Van Lynn really had a nice scrimmage (on Saturday). Van Lynn’s played some center for us, he’s played tackle for us. He’s shown some good things as well.
“We've got four offensive tackles who can play for us. There’s a battle there.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Narduzzi said there’s a battle at the cornerback position.
“A.J. Woods is playing at a high level. Rashad Battle came in and made some really good plays Saturday. You know about (Damarri) Mathis, you know about Marquis (Williams),” Narduzzi said. “There’s four really good corners we think out there. We’re gonna find out who those two starters are probably in the fall.”
Tuesday marked the 13th spring practice for the Panthers. Last year’s spring session was truncated due to the pandemic.
“Ten more (practices) than last year, which is just a blessing,” Narduzzi said.
There are six players who will miss the spring game after missing spring ball due to injuries. Linebackers SirVocea Dennis and Bangally Kamara are both recovering following offseason surgery and fellow linebacker Leslie Smith has also missed practice due to injury. Sophomore defensive lineman Nate Temple, defensive back Erick Hallett, and tight end Grant Carrigan are also out with injuries.
Defensive tackle Keyshon Camp will also miss the spring game due to the death of his grandfather, whose funeral he’ll be attending on Saturday.
Narduzzi also mentioned quarterback Kenny Pickett will see limited time in the Blue-Gold Game.
“I know he’ll want more than three plays, but he might just get three plays,” Narduzzi said. “I know Coach (Mark) Whipple didn’t want to play him at all, but I was like, ‘We gotta play him.’ (Kenny) might hand it off three times and run away.”
Narduzzi says Pickett may not be the only one limited on Saturday as the coach aims to get everyone out of the game healthy.
“Nobody wants to get anybody hurt in the spring game,” Narduzzi said. "That’s the number one priority is come out of there healthy. There’s some other guys I have an eye on that we’ll try to limit their plays."
The draft for the Blue-Gold Game will be held on Wednesday afternoon. The game will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field and will be televised on the ACC Network
