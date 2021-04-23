There’s no doubt Paris Ford made some dynamic plays during his time at Pitt.
The two interceptions on consecutive series against Duke in 2019, the first which he returned for a touchdown. There were the 11 tackles he posted at Penn State that same season. The interception in Miami in 2020 which led to a Pitt field goal and kept the Panthers within a score at halftime, when they were facing the No. 13 team in the country without their starting quarterback.
A Pittsburgh native, Ford came to Pitt in 2017 after a standout high school career. He won a state title with Steel Valley in his senior year and was ranked the No. 3 high school player in Pennsylvania. Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State were just a handful of Power Five programs that offered Ford a scholarship, but he ultimately chose to stay in his hometown. He became the highest-rated recruit during coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure at Pitt and also holds the distinction of being Pitt’s fifth-highest rated recruit of all-time by 247Sports.
Ford broke out at strong safety during his sophomore season in 2019, his first as a starter. He led Pitt in tackles and interceptions, while ranking second in pass breakups and forced fumbles. He compiled 147 tackles, 20 passes defended, six interceptions and three forced fumbles over 29 games at Pitt.
In his two seasons as a starter, Ford earned the reputation for being an instinctual, hard-hitting and ball-hawking safety.
“(He brings) stuff you can't coach, really, like his instincts,” Pitt free safety Damar Hamlin said of Ford last spring. “That's one thing I was so glad that people got to see last year, is it's a lot that you can't coach. You got to trust, you got to feel it.”
Hamlin, who lived with Ford during their last two seasons at Pitt, added that he’s never met anybody who watches as much film as Ford does.
Ford also became known at Pitt for the energy he brought to the field, something Hamlin and other teammates mentioned over the years as well as Narduzzi.
“Paris Ford, always so energetic. If the offense or defense does something big, we want to get everybody like Paris,” Narduzzi said last fall. “He has that energy that is contagious. We want everybody to catch that.”
Ford began the 2020 season with interceptions in back-to-back games against Austin Peay and Syracuse. He posted a season-high eight tackles against Boston College and Notre Dame, before choosing to opt out of the rest of the season following the contest with the Fighting Irish. Ford said he opted out for personal reasons.
Ford returned to Pitt’s facilities for Pro Day in March, but he wasn’t happy with how he performed in some of the drills, saying he had a “decent” day. He’s hoping what’s he’s put on tape will outweigh his Pro Day numbers.
“The film speaks for itself,” Ford said.
It’s a notion that Narduzzi agrees with.
“Testing is testing and football is football, let’s get that straight. Some guys are going to test really well, some guys aren’t going to test as well,” Narduzzi said. “Paris Ford is a football player.”
“Combine results and football results are two different things and the football results will show up in August and September for some of these guys,” Narduzzi added.
His Pro day numbers were perhaps not as good as expected, but it’s tough to discount Ford after watching him play. His tape shows a physical player with great instincts who has a nose for the ball. Football experts often talk about a player having “intangibles.” That’s certainly true in Ford’s case – he has solid instincts and plays with a physicality that simply can’t be taught.
Some NFL analysts agree that the “proof is in the pudding,” as Ford said. Former NFL player Brian Baldinger, who now serves as an analyst on the NFL Network, tweeted a video of Ford on Thursday evening. Baldinger said, “(Paris Ford) plays the game the old-fashioned way…hitting everything that moves.”
ESPN currently has Ford ranked at No. 195 overall and 16th at the safety position. A CBS Sports mock draft from March had Ford going to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round, while the NFL.com’s Chad Reuter picked Ford to go to the Atlanta Falcons, also in the fourth round. A recent CBS Sports mock by Ryan Wilson has Ford falling all the way into the seventh round.
Regardless of what happens for Ford on draft weekend, he’s eager to begin his professional career – not just for himself, but for his family as well.
“It’s crazy. I can be the first one in my family to create generational wealth,” Ford said on Pro Day. “I've been working for this moment since I was 5 years old. I mean, this is really all I know. It's surreal, it's really surreal.
“I can't put it into words I really feel inside, but I'm excited. Really excited.”
Ford said he’s talked to “pretty much” every team, but said he’s talked to the Saints, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens the most. He says he’ll be happy wherever he lands.
“It doesn’t matter where I go,” Ford said. “There’s 32 teams. I just hope to get one opportunity. That's all I feel like I need.”
