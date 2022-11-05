PITTSBURGH – What a difference a year makes.
In 2021, Pitt and Syracuse played in the final game of the regular season.
No. 17 Pitt won 31-14 on the road for the Panthers’ 10th victory of the season – their first 10-win season since 2009.
The loss dropped the Orange to 5-7, causing them to miss a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., No. 20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) will visit Acrisure Stadium. The Orange started the season with six straight wins before dropping their past two games to No. 4 Clemson and Notre Dame. Pitt (4-4, 1-3) is trying to avoid falling below .500 after losing three of its previous four games, including losing the past two to Louisville and North Carolina on the road.
“I’m interested to see how our guys bounce back,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said this week. “Two tough losses where you feel like you didn’t do some things clean enough, that you need to get better at.”
The Panthers were in close games against both Louisville and North Carolina up until the fourth quarter of those games. Narduzzi made some adjustments in practice this week in order to avoid any further late-game collapses.
“It’s just coming down to playing the best football in that fourth quarter,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got to step up in the fourth quarter. I don’t know if it’ll make a difference, it’s just a mental thing. We focused more on that, and we’ll see if it works.”
Pitt linebacker and Syracuse, New York, native SirVocea Dennis says he can’t put his finger on why his team has struggled late in games recently, but says he’s hoping stressing the fourth quarter during practice will lead to improved results on the field.
“We try to start here in practice,” Dennis said. “We go out there and try to emphasize the fourth quarter. That’s what we’ve been doing this past week, making sure we can finish in the fourth quarter.
“Like I said, everything goes back to practice so that when Saturday comes around, we’re used to it.”
Syracuse’s offense will look different than the one Pitt has been used to seeing.
The Orange were known for running an up-tempo offense, but have slowed things down considerably in offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s first year at Syracuse.
Narduzzi says Syracuse coach Dino Babers deserves credit for turning things around this year after three consecutive losing seasons, but also said Anae has made a difference for the Orange.
“I give Coach Anae a lot of credit for what they’ve done with the (Garrett) Shrader kid, the quarterback, and even the backup with (Carlos) Del Rio-Wilson,” Narduzzi said. “He does a nice job with quarterbacks.”
It’s unknown which quarterback Pitt will face on Saturday afternoon after Syracuse starter Shrader left last week’s loss against Notre Dame at halftime. Babers said after the game that Shrader wasn’t fully healthy and wouldn’t be effective running the football, a major part of his game.
Redshirt freshman Del Rio-Wilson took over for Shrader in the second half.
Babers said there’s no quarterback competition and Shrader will start when healthy, but the Orange coach was mum when asked this week who will be Syracuse’s signal-caller against Pitt.
Narduzzi says while it’s hard to prepare for two different quarterbacks, he doesn’t think it will change the Orange’s offense much.
“The offense is not going to change a lot,” Narduzzi said. “They’re both athletic guys, so they both can move around, and they both throw a nice ball. It’s not like there’s this big difference.”
In addition to defending a dual-threat quarterback, the Pitt defense will look to shut down Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, much like it did a year ago.
Tucker was the leading vote getter on offense on the 2021 all-ACC first team and set a new Syracuse record for single-season rushing yards. Despite that, the Panthers held Tucker to just 29 yards on the ground in 2021. Narduzzi says the way Syracuse is using Tucker this year is a new challenge.
“They’re just throwing him more balls,” Narduzzi said. “Maybe they’ll run it 35 times and hand off to him, but it just doesn’t seem like that’s what they want to do. They’re getting him touches in the passing game. He’s running a lot of swing routes and different routes and we’re going to have to tackle him in space.”
Tucker is currently the Orange’s second-leading receiver, having caught 32 balls for 248 yards and two touchdowns through eight games this season. In 12 games during the 2021 season, he caught 20 balls for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
Oronde Gadsden is Syracuse’s top receiver, with 41 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.
“(Gadsden’s) the go-to guy, him and Sean Tucker,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a good route runner. He’s got a good catch radius. They like to throw inside routes, so a lot of his catches are going to be inside the hashes. They line him up all over the place. (Gadsden makes) a lot of in-breaking cuts that our linebackers got to do a good job protecting the inside.”
Pitt’s veteran linebacker from Syracuse says getting a win over a ranked Syracuse team would mean a lot to not just him, but to the team as a whole.
“Getting the win this week will mean a lot,” Dennis said. “They’re ranked, it’s an ACC game and they’re playing pretty good football this year. It will mean a lot not just for me, but also the team and give us a little high morale.”
Notes:
• Syracuse will be without one of its best defensive players as cornerback Garrett Williams will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL after leaving last week’s Notre Dame game on crutches. Williams compiled 36 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble. and a fumble recovery in seven games this season.
• The Orange have not won a game in Pittsburgh since 2001.
• Pitt has won games against ranked teams in each of the past six seasons, but has yet to do so in 2022.
• Syracuse is ranked No. 10 in the country in red zone offense. The Orange have scored on 31 of 33 red zone trips. The only times the Orange didn’t score in the red zone came when they were kneeling in the red zone at the end of the Wagner game.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.