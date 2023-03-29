PITTSBURGH – Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were on hand to watch Calijah Kancey, Israel Abanikanda and several other former Panthers at Pitt’s pro day at the team’s South Side facility on Wednesday.
Kancey continued to show off his speed with a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.33 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 6.82 seconds. Both times would have been the best among defensive tackles at the NFL Scouting Combine. The only drill Kancey took part in at the combine was the 40-yard dash, where he posted a time of 4.67 seconds, the fastest among defensive tackles dating back to 2003. His 33 1/2-inch vertical jump would have been second-best amongst defensive tackles at the combine.
The Miami native has been overlooked for much of his college career due to being considered undersized at his position. Kancey quieted a lot of those questions with a stellar 2022 season that ended with him earning unanimous All-American status. The numbers he has posted at the combine and on pro day have also silenced some doubters.
“They thought I was 5-foot-10," Kancey said. "I came in at 6-1, 283 (pounds) and I kind of surprised a lot of people. My biggest goal entering today was just to come in and show the teams that I’m able to move, I got the same size – the 6-1 is not fake and I’m 280 (pounds).”
Kancey has been projected as a first-round pick by many NFL analysts and has seen his stock rise since the combine. If he is selected in the first round of the NFL draft, it would be the first time Pitt has had back-to-back first round picks since 2007-08 (Darrelle Revis and Jeff Otah, respectively). Quarterback Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick in 2022.
“It’d be big time to have two first-rounders, put another guy up on the board,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “It just tells you about our evaluation and our development. It tells you that we're looking at the right guys character-wise, athletic-wise.
“I don't how many stars (Kancey) had, but we found someone that we liked, just like Kenny Pickett and then we bring them in here and we develop them the right way and I think it says a lot about what we'll do if someone comes to Pitt.”
Abanikanda was invited to the combine, but didn’t take part in any of the drills due to a hamstring injury. He recorded a vertical jump of 41 inches and a broad jump of 10-8 – both marks would have been best amongst running backs at the combine.
He measured in at 5-10 5/8 and weighed 217 pounds. Abanikanda said he was told he ran anywhere from a 4.26-4.32 40-yard dash, and the official Pitt Twitter account listed 4.34 seconds as his 40 time.
“He was a beast over there jumping and then the way he ran at 217 or 18 pounds, I mean, that’s a big man running fast,” Narduzzi said. “I don't think he played at that weight. Most guys get skinnier for pro day so they can run faster. He put on more horsepower and went out there and ran really well.”
The 40 time was crucial for Abanikanda, whose game is predicated on speed.
“I wanted to prove everybody that I had the ability to catch and also my breakaway speed, because a lot of people still thought that I couldn't really break away so I really wanted to show them my 40,” Abanikanda said.
Abanikanda showed off that breakaway speed multiple times during the 2022 season. Of his FBS-leading 20 rushing touchdowns, Abanikanda posted three of 65 yards or more. Thirteen of his scores went 10-plus yards.
He said he’d be happy to return kicks in the NFL, something he also did successfully while at Pitt. Abanikanda returned 30 kickoffs for 410 yards and one touchdown.
Other performances of note include linebacker SirVocea Dennis’ 4.64 40 time and 41 1/2-inch vertical jump, which would have been best among all linebackers at the combine. Dennis was invited to the combine, but still was nursing an injury sustained during a Senior Bowl practice. Jared Wayne also posted a 41.5-inch vertical jump, which would have been best among wide receivers at the combine.
Defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado improved his short shuttle time to 4.28 seconds after running it in 4.44 seconds at the combine. Safety Erick Hallett ran a 4.5 40, which would have been sixth-best among safeties at the Combine.
The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
