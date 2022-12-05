PITTSBURGH – Pitt will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season as Kedon Slovis is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Panthers.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report to the news on Monday morning.
Slovis transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2022 season after spending the previous three years at Southern California, where he started 26 games for the Trojans.
During his time with the Panthers, Slovis started 11 games. He completed 58 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
While the run game put up big numbers led by Israel Abanikanda’s dominance on the ground, the passing offense often struggled to find a rhythm with Slovis in first-year coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s scheme.
Slovis was knocked out of Pitt’s Week 2 game against Tennessee after being strip-sacked with seconds remaining in the first half, suffering a reported concussion. Coach Pat Narduzzi held Slovis out of the next week’s game against Western Michigan following the injury.
Sun Bowl signal-caller
With Slovis on his way out, Pitt will turn to another signal-caller to start in the Sun Bowl against UCLA on Dec. 30.
The Panthers have three scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the roster – redshirt senior Nick Patti, redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell, and redshirt senior Derek Kyler.
Patti has started two games during his career at Pitt, with one start coming in last year’s Peach Bowl against Michigan State.
Yarnell made one start this season against Western Michigan after both Slovis and Patti were injured against Tennessee a week earlier. Yarnell completed 9 of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 34-13 victory.
Slovis’ departure is another loss for the Panthers’ 2023 quarterback room in less than a month. Incoming freshman Kenny Minchey decommitted from Pitt on Nov. 14 and switched to Notre Dame a week later.
Jurkovec homecoming?
Pitt will likely be looking to add one or more transfer quarterbacks this offseason. One possibility is Pittsburgh native and Pine-Richland graduate Phil Jurkovec, who entered the transfer portal after spending the past three years at Boston College.
Jurkovec spent two years at Notre Dame out of high school before transferring to Boston College in 2020. Jurkovec played under Cignetti in his first two years with the Eagles and recently told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he has interest in Pitt due to his ties to Cignetti.
Jurkovec had a solid 2020 campaign at Boston College, completing 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 3 touchdowns that season.
Jurkovec’s past two seasons have been marred by injuries that forced him to miss a total of ten starts in that span. He finished his Boston College career completing 59 percent of his passes while throwing for 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and rushed for nine touchdowns in 24 starts.
