PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A college football program’s championship goals can only become a reality through championship-caliber teamwork and support.
On Thursday, the Panthers’ high ambitions – both in the Atlantic Coast Conference and nationally – received unprecedented support in the form of a $20 million gift from 1997 alumnus Chris Bickell, the largest single donation in Pitt athletics history.
The gift will help fund significant capital improvements that will benefit the total Pitt football student-athlete experience, both now and into the future. From the $20 million gift, $10 million will be used immediately to enhance the training, nutrition and learning environment infrastructure. The remainder of the gift will be placed in an endowment to support such efforts in perpetuity.
In recognition of Bickell’s historic gift, the head football coaching position at Pitt will be named the “Chris Bickell ’97 Head Football Coach.” This is the first named coaching position in the history of Pitt athletics.
“Chris is a generous and longtime supporter of the University of Pittsburgh’s football program,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said. “This gift, however, is perhaps his most powerful, and it will help to shape the future and success of Pitt football for years to come.”
“We are forever grateful for Chris’ generous donation that demonstrates his commitment to our football program and the extraordinary experience we want for our student-athletes, both in the present and into our future,” Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said. “Chris understands the transformational role athletics can have on a young person’s life, and the joy and excitement it brings to students and alumni alike. Chris is an exceptional person and we are proud to recognize his passion and support of the Panthers by naming the head football coaching position in his honor.”
Bickell has spent his career largely in the information technology industry. He served as founder and partner of Liberty IT Solutions until the company was acquired by Booz Allen Hamilton in 2021. He is CEO of WellHive, a firm that seamlessly connects military veterans with healthcare services.
“I am a proud Pitt man and it is my honor to give back to this great university,” said Bickell. “I believe the leadership is in place to take Pitt athletics and our football program to the next level. I hope my gift inspires others to do their part in making that happen.”
Competing in the accomplished ACC, the Pitt football program boasts a rich history that includes 94 first team All-Americans, 53 consensus All-Americans, 24 College Football Hall of Famers, nine Pro Football Hall of Famers and nine national titles.
The University of Pittsburgh will celebrate Bickell’s gift at Saturday’s season-opening contest, which starts at 4 p.m., against Massachusetts at Heinz Field.
