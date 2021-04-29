PITTSBURGH – When Pitt held its Pro Day on Mar. 17, there were certain players that most scouts were expecting to perform well.
“They know who Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver and Jimmy Morrissey are,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said that day. “They knew about those guys who played in the Senior Bowl, were invited the Combine, and are All-Americans.”
The scouts in attendance were in for a surprise from the other Pitt players who showed off their skills.
While cornerback Jason Pinnock, wide receiver D.J. Turner, guard Bryce Hargrove, and kicker Alex Kessman didn’t receive Senior Bowl or NFL Combine invites, they all could find themselves on NFL rosters in the near future.
No one turned heads quite like Jason Pinnock did during Pitt’s Pro Day after he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, hit 39.5” on the vertical jump and 10’8” on the broad jump.
Narduzzi wasn’t surprised by Pinnock’s excellent showing.
“He had an unbelievable day but didn't shock me. I mean, probably almost a 40-inch vertical jump, ran a 4.4 (40-yard dash), catches the ball well,” Narduzzi said. “That guy made some money today. I'm happy for Jason and he's really smart too.”
“We all have our ups and downs during seasons, and we have our good plays and our bad plays, but that guy is a really good football player and he's a really good student of the game as well.”
Narduzzi added that NFL scouts asked him about Pinnock more than any other player on Pro Day.
According to Pro Football Focus College, Pinnock had the lowest completion percentage among cornerbacks with a minimum of 20 targets in 2020 (30%).
Pinnock was disappointed when he didn’t receive an invite to the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine and said he was performing with a chip on his shoulder during Pitt’s Pro Day.
He’s hoping his Pro Day stats will cause NFL teams to take notice of what he can do.
“The people who will draft me and the people who will have a say in where I go, they’re not sleeping. It’s more so just the media. It really doesn’t stress me out, but I’m sure they’re awake,” Pinnock said with a chuckle.
Pinnock’s Pro Day has already gotten him noticed among NFL draft analysts. A mock draft published by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter on Friday had Pinnock being drafted in the seventh round by the Buccaneers at no. 251 overall; Pinnock did not appear in Reuter’s previous mock drafts.
Despite Pitt playing a quarters defense, Pinnock feels defensive coordinator Randy Bates allowed him to do a lot during his time with the Panthers. Pinnock is hopeful his versatility will turn heads among NFL teams.
“I feel like I've done a lot. I thank Coach Bates every day for it,” Pinnock said. “I've been able to do a little safety, a little outside linebacker in our third down packages or drop middle of the field, blitz off the edge, B-gap penetrator, played in the slot, check nickels, played on the outside, played in the boundary, played to the field.
“Then on special teams, played jammer, even snuck in a couple gunner reps. I'm versatile, I could do a lot. I’m a long corner that can go get the ball,” Pinnock added.
D.J. Turner transferred to Pitt last August from Maryland, where he’d spent the previous four years. His decision gave Pitt another offensive weapon and may have helped him find his way to the NFL.
During his career with the Terrapins, Turner started six games and caught 24 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown. In just one year with the Panthers, Turner started six games, caught 44 balls for 634 yards, while also leading the team in punt and kickoff returns. His punt return average (8.3 yards) and kickoff return average (22.2 yards) ranked second and third in the ACC, respectively.
“He's got legs like a linebacker. He runs like a receiver. The things he can do with the ball in his hand is the most impressive thing. He runs great routes. Coaches were impressed with the route running and the soft hands,” Narduzzi said of Turner.
Narduzzi thinks Turner’s skills on special teams could help him find a home in the NFL.
“He's got the element on special teams—and you don't really draft return guys—but when you look at what he can do on the field as a receiver, and then what he can also do in your return game,” Narduzzi said. “That was a surprise to me, and I think it'll be a surprise to a lot of NFL teams is what he can do with the ball in his hands.
“He's hard to get down, because he's running back with receiver skills.”
Turner posted 23 reps on the 225-lb bench press on Pro Day. His 23 reps would’ve been the most for any receiver at the 2020 NFL Combine.
“In the NFL, it’s a grown man league so you gotta come with it every play. I feel like my strength is definitely gonna help me out a lot,” Turner said.
Bryce Hargrove started 27 games at left guard during his Pitt career and earned an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2020, a year after earning All-ACC third team honors. Hargrove played in 39 games total at Pitt and spent most of the 2018 season serving as the first offensive lineman off the bench.
He’s hoping his versatility will help him get to the next level.
“I can play both the guards and I can play right tackle. I have that film here at Pitt,” Hargrove said on Pro Day. “Also towards the end of the year and all throughout my training, I've been working on center so I also can play center.
“I play four out of the five (offensive line) positions.”
Hargrove points to Browns’ guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller as being two of the NFL guards he models his game after.
A recent mock draft by Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News had Hargrove heading to a different AFC North team, the Ravens, in the sixth round at no. 210 overall.
“I feel like I’m slept on this year, but once a team gives me a chance, I’ll show my differences,” Hargrove said. “I’m quick, strong, fast and also the mental aspect. I prepare and I’m ready when it’s time to play. That’s the big gap between me and other people is just the mental aspect.”
Kickers are not often drafted, but Alex Kessman has done enough during his career at Pitt to find his way to an NFL training camp or be on the short list of kickers who are brought in for tryouts when a team finds itself needing a kicker.
On Pitt’s Pro Day, Kessman made a field goal of 60 yards in Pitt’s indoor practice facility, which certainly makes him attractive to NFL teams.
Four seasons of kicking in Heinz Field should also help Kessman draw interest from NFL teams. He believes kicking in a professional stadium—and one that has a reputation as a difficult venue for kickers—is an advantage he has over others.
“Heinz Field is notorious for being one of the hardest stadiums to kick in with the river and the wind is crazy; the ground is pretty tough and kind of beat up, but it definitely gives me an advantage,” Kessman said.
The Clarkston, Michigan native also thinks spending the entirety of his high school and college careers kicking in cold climates gives him an edge.
“I'm a cold weather kicker—I came from Michigan, went to Pittsburgh. I’ve had crazy games in the in the rain and the wind and I don't feel like the environment really affects me as much as maybe southern kickers or other kickers out kicking in college stadiums,” Kessman said.
He owns the record for the longest field goal in Heinz Field history; no professional kicker has ever made a longer field goal than Kessman’s 55-yarder against Syracuse in 2018. He earned All-ACC second team honors in 2020 and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded to college football’s top kicker.
During his Pitt career, Kessman made 12 of 18 field goals from 50-plus territory. His 66.7% success rate from 50-plus set an NCAA record.
The NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday night and concludes Saturday evening. Undrafted free agents are typically signed within the first 24-48 hours following the conclusion of the draft.
