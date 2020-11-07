Kenny Pickett completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards and had one rushing touchdown as Pitt defeated Florida State, 41-17, in Tallahassee on Saturday.
The Panthers returned to the win column after a week off and plenty to chew on following four consecutive losses.
Pickett had been sidelined for the previous two games with an ankle injury, but started against the Seminoles and finished the day.
Pitt was without several key players. Safety Paris Ford, one of Pitt’s best defensive players, decided to opt out of the rest of the season. Starting cornerback Jason Pinnock and wide receiver Taysir Mack did not travel with the team.
For the first time since playing Louisville on Sept. 26, Pitt gained over 100 yards on the ground – finishing the day with 148 yards and four rushing touchdowns. A 28-yard run by Vincent Davis in the second quarter was Pitt’s longest run of the season.
The 17 points scored by Florida State was the fewest allowed by Pitt’s defense since giving up just 10 against Syracuse in week two.
The Pitt defense allowed touchdowns on Florida State’s first two offensive possessions. The second was an 88-yard rushing touchdown by Seminoles’ quarterback Jordan Travis, the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in Florida State history.
Those were the only touchdowns the Pitt defense allowed on Saturday.
Interceptions by cornerback A.J. Woods and safety Damar Hamlin gave the Pitt offense short fields, leading to two touchdowns while Brandon Hill’s fourth quarter pick-six put the game away for the Panthers. Hill made his first start at strong safety, replacing Ford.
In addition to the three interceptions, the defense notched seven sacks, tying its season high.
Florida State had momentum and a two-score lead when Woods intercepted Travis late in the first quarter. The pick gave the Pitt offense the ball at the Florida State 32.
Pickett connected with freshman wideout Jordan Addison on a 26-yard catch on first down. Following an incompletion on first-and-goal, running back A.J. Davis gained five yards giving Pitt a third-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
With Pickett not completely healthy, the Panthers did something unusual: they brought in fourth-string quarterback Nick Patti, who ran the ball for a touchdown. Patti would run almost the same exact play midway through the second quarter and score his second touchdown of the day, giving Pitt a 17-14 lead.
Pickett added a 10-yard rushing touchdown of his own late in the first half before a Florida State kicked field goal as time expired before halftime. Pitt led 24-17.
Travis did not return to start the second half after sustaining an undisclosed injury. James Blackman took over at quarterback but was pulled after being intercepted by Hamlin deep in Florida State territory on the first drive of the third quarter.
Pitt running back Vincent Davis scored a 4-yard touchdown three plays later. The Panthers added a 20-yard Jordan Addison touchdown and an Alex Kessman field goal to go up 34-17 early in the fourth quarter.
Freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy finished the game for the Seminoles, but Pitt’s defense was relentless. Purdy’s pick-six late in the fourth quarter by Hill was the nail in the coffin as the Panthers won their first game in over a month.
