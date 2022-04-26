Pickett's bio

Name: Kenny Pickett

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 217 lbs

Hands: 8.5”

Arms: 30.875”

Wingspan: 73.75”

Vertical jump: 33.5”

Broad jump: 121”

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.29 seconds

Three-cone shuttle: N/A

225-pound bench press: N/A

Honors: 2021 ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, Senior CLASS Award winner, Heisman Trophy finalist, AFCA All-America first team, Walter Camp All-America first team, The Associated Press All-America second team, Football Writers Association of America All-America second team, Sporting News All-America second team, Maxwell Award finalist, Walter Camp Award finalist, Manning Award finalist, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award finalist, Senior Bowl invitee and NFL Scouting Combine invitee.

Draft projection: Round 1