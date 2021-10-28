PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Anyone who has been surprised by the meteoric rise of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett over the course of the season wasn’t paying attention to Mark Whipple’s comments in the week leading up to the Panthers’ first game.
“Just rhythm and understanding and processing things faster than having think about it,” the third-year offensive coordinator said in late August when asked about the difference he saw in Pickett compared to previous years.
Whipple said he noticed during training camp that Pickett was progressing through his reads more quickly.
“That’s the whole thing with the quarterback situation in an NFL system. It takes some time to process it and see the defense and everything else,” Whipple said. “The ball’s coming out of his hands a lot quicker.
“He’s just had a really good camp. He’s been really, really good.”
A good training camp has morphed into a special season for the starting quarterback. While Pickett has always had the physical tools – a strong arm, mobility, and durability – it wasn’t until this year that everything seemed to come together for him. In addition to the improvements Whipple mentioned, Pickett has exhibited more confidence and patience on the field and committed fewer mistakes than in years past.
One only needs to look at his two most recent games versus Clemson to notice the difference.
In last year’s 52-17 loss at Clemson, Pickett threw four interceptions, including three during the first eight minutes of the game.
In the Panthers’ 27-17 win over the Tigers this past weekend, Pickett threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns and made two key third-down conversions with his legs during a crucial fourth-quarter drive that allowed Pitt to get into victory formation.
“It’s kind of just taking what they gave me, not forcing anything, letting the game come to me, letting the game come to our offense,” Pickett said. “Because we know once we get rolling, we get that rhythm, we feel pretty good with where we’re at, so it’s really the key.”
Pickett’s correct that once the Pitt offense gets going, it’s hard to stop. The Panthers have the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the country, averaging 45.3 points per game. It’s largely the passing game that has taken last year’s average offense – which scored 29 points per game – to new heights. Pickett ranks in the top ten of FBS quarterbacks in no fewer than eight statistical categories, including ranking fourth in both passing touchdowns and passing efficiency.
After his performance against the No. 2 defense in the country this past Saturday, BetMGM listed Pickett as having the fourth-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at 10-to-1. Only Alabama’s Bryce Young (15-to-8), Mississippi’s Matt Corral (5-to-2) and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud (5-to-1) have better odds.
Pickett’s Heisman case is a strong one. In seven games this season, he’s thrown 23 touchdowns to just one interception while completing 69% of his passes. He’s also rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Of the three quarterbacks ahead of him, only Young has thrown more touchdowns (26) and completed a higher percentage of his passes (70%); however, Young has also thrown three interceptions.
Like Pickett, Corral has thrown just one interception but as more of a true dual threat, Corral has thrown for 15 touchdowns as well as rushing for nine more.
One thing that could help Pickett capture the coveted trophy is Pitt winning the ACC. Of the 21 Heisman winners in the 2000s, 15 have been from schools that won their conference. The Panthers are the favorites to win the ACC right now; ESPN’s Football Power Index currently gives Pitt a 60.4% chance of winning the conference.
With his Heisman odds increasing, Pickett has gained more national attention as the season has gone on. ESPN’s College GameDay did a feature on him last Saturday and he’s been interviewed by several national media outlets over the last few weeks.
The increased attention hasn’t distracted him or affected his on-field performance.
“I just feel really comfortable out there. I don’t really think about all that stuff,” Pickett said of the attention he’s been receiving. “I’m grateful for all the kind words, but once I get out there, I’m just ready to play.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
