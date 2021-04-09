Just a few months after transferring to Pitt from Penn State, John Petrishen faced a decision.
The Central Catholic graduate was attending a WPIAL semifinals game in November 2019 between his alma mater and Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel. He was with Pitt teammates and fellow Central Catholic alums David Green and Damar Hamlin.
“It was really cold, and I was getting out of my car, and the only jacket I had was a Penn State letterman jacket, and I almost put it on. and then I thought to myself, ‘Nah, that’s not good idea.’
“It turns out, the first person I saw when I walked in the stadium on the sideline was Coach Narduzzi, so that would not have been a good turnout,” Petrishen said with a smile as he recounted the story to local media on Thursday.
A three-star recruit out of high school, Petrishen committed to Penn State ahead of the 2015 season, the second under Nittany Lions’ coach James Franklin. At the same time, Pitt was in the midst of its fourth coaching change since December 2010. Petrishen says committing to Penn State was the right decision at the time and he now feels he has a “unique perspective” having played for the two rival schools.
“It’s really the best of both worlds for me. I grew up a Pitt fan. I absolutely love Pitt, and I love Penn State, too,” Petrishen said. “Whenever I decided to go there out of high school, it felt like I felt like the right decision for me at the time.”
Petrishen’s Penn State career was derailed by injuries as he underwent three surgeries in four years. He played in 16 games with the Nittany Lions, mostly on special teams and as a backup safety. After graduating from Penn State, Petrishen joined Pitt during training camp in late August 2019. His name got caught up in one of the storylines leading up to that year’s Pitt-Penn State matchup when Franklin said at a press conference he was changing the team’s signals due to Petrishen transferring to Pitt ahead of their Sept. 14 game, something Narduzzi laughed about at the time.
While Petrishen wouldn’t suit up for the Penn State game due to an offseason shoulder surgery, the experience was still a strange one for him. He was just weeks removed from Penn State and still didn’t know the names of all of his Pitt teammates yet.
Despite the weirdness Petrishen felt, there was no bad blood between him and his former teammates in navy and white.
“All my teammates at Penn State were so nice to me there. It wasn’t awkward at all,” Petrishen said. “I was just embraced by all my former Penn State teammates. I’m still super close with all of them.”
Petrishen saw his first action on Oct. 5 against Duke and played on special teams for the final seven games of Pitt’s 2019 season.
“I knew that year was mostly just going to be my special teams role, contribute as I can, you know, be a leader,” Petrishen said. “I was fine with that. Really, my only goal for that season was to get out of the season staying healthy.”
During training camp last August, he was put on scholarship and made the switch from safety to linebacker. Petrishen said he learned his new position “on the fly.” He played in all 11 games in 2020, mostly on special teams. Petrishen had his best game of the season against Pitt’s toughest opponent, as he racked up three tackles, 1.5 stops for loss, and blocked a punt against Clemson in November.
“When the lights turned on on the field, Johnny showed up,” Narduzzi said this week. “Not only on special teams, but when he did get opportunities on defense, especially near the end of the year.”
The coach praised Petrishen’s play during spring practices.
“He’s had a heck of a spring so far,” Narudzzi said. “He’s getting better.
“He’s light years from where he was last year.”
After multiple surgeries, transferring to a new school and switching positions, Petrishen has his eyes set on the 2021 season.
“This is the season that I’ve been waiting for for a long time. I’m really excited,” he said.
Petrishen will still have to compete for playing time in a linebacking corps that includes last season’s returning starters Phil Campbell III, Chase Pine and Cam Bright, along with Wendell Davis and SirVocea Dennis, both of whom also have starting experience.
Fighting for playing time is yet another obstacle for Petrishen, who feels like all he’s been through has made him into the person he is today.
“There were some things that were blessings in disguise,” Petrishen said. “I’ve learned so much. I feel like I’ve really grown as a person. My character has developed. I’ve become a lot more humble. Really, it’s just countless characteristics that I feel like I’ve benefited from my college experience so far. I’m grateful for the whole thing.
“There’s so many people along the way that have helped me develop and helped me grow, and it’s been a great experience,” Petrishen continued. “I’ve loved every second of it, and I’d be lying to you if I said it was easy, because it was very challenging, very trying at times. Sometimes, I was just like, ‘Why is this happening?’
“But I know at the end of the day if I keep working hard, it’s all going to work out.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
