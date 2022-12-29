FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti (12) passes as New Hampshire defensive end Josiah Silver (96) and defensive back Noah Palm (44) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Patti is in the mix to start when the Panthers play No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022, after Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season.