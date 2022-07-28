As Pitt’s training camp approaches, we’ll break down the 2022 Panthers position by position. Today we’re covering wide receivers and tight ends.
Pitt’s wide receiving crew was one of the deepest groups on the team a season ago and despite losing several players – including the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner – the team still has plenty of depth at the position.
In addition to losing Jordan Addison to Southern California, Shocky Jacques-Louis transferred to Akron and John Vardzel transferred to Rhode Island. The team also lost Taysir Mack, Tre Tipton and Melquise Stovall to graduation.
Despite losing those players, new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. said in a recent interview on the Packer & Durham Show that he’s excited about the receiving corps and a new wide receiver coach.
“We’ve got a great receiver room. It goes back to the staff doing a great job recruiting these student athletes,” Cignetti said. “The wide receiver coach, TiQuan Underwood, is a pro.
“He’s a great teacher, he’s a great person, he’s played in the National Football League. It’s about skill development. We’re gonna train our wide receivers like NFL wide receivers. We’re gonna put them in a position to be successful. It is a solid group.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth this spring and summer. We’re really excited about the perimeter group.”
Both coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive tackle Carter Warren named wide receiver Jared Wayne as one of the leaders on offense following the departure of four-year starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Wayne is the Panthers’ leading returning receiver. He caught 47 balls for 658 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.
Wayne also threw a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Lucas Krull against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game.
Junior Jaylon Barden provides speed at the position and is eager to get back to work after suffering a broken collarbone in the Miami game last year, which caused him to miss the final six games. He led the team in average per reception with 19.3 yards per catch.
Barden said during spring practices he was trying to learn the Z position and said Cignetti has been a big influence in helping him learn the new offense.
The junior says as a deep threat, he likes Cignetti’s offense because of the ability to use play action to stretch the field.
“The run sets up the play action, so it just helps everything,” Barden said.
Jaden Bradley saw limited time his freshman year in a stacked wide receiver corps. Bradley played in 12 games and caught nine balls for 129 yards but could have a bigger role this season.
Myles Alston, a redshirt freshman, did not play in any games last year.
There will be plenty of new faces in the wide receiver corps this season, starting with sophomore Konata Mumpfield, who transferred from Akron during the offseason.
Mumpfield had a standout season for the Zips as a true freshman, leading the team in several receiving categories.
The Georgia native caught 63 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to being named a freshman All-American by The Athletic, Pro Football Network and the Maxwell Football Club. Mumpfield was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC third team.
During the ACC Kickoff, Narduzzi announced that Louisiana Tech transfer Bub Means was granted eligibility. Means caught 22 passes for 430 yards for an average of 19.6 yards per catch. Prior to his two years at Louisiana Tech, Means spent a year as a defensive back at Tennessee.
Two freshmen will fill out the wide receiver room. Both Addison Copeland and Che Nwabuko were three-star recruits out of high school.
Narduzzi says Copeland stood out when he came to a summer camp at Pitt and he believes Copeland will a “special wideout” for the Panthers. As for Nwabuko, “his speed is what stands out on film,” according to the coach.
Tight Ends
The Panthers got more production from the tight end position last year than they had in many years with the tandem of Lucas Krull and Gavin Bartholomew. The two combined for 777 yards and ten touchdowns.
Krull graduated, but the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Bartholomew should be able to step into the tight end 1 position without much difficulty. Bartholomew was praised by both Narduzzi and Pickett during last year’s spring practices and his play in the fall proved their assessments correct.
Bartholomew played in all 14 games as a true freshman and started eight. He caught 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the John Mackey Award watch list in July. The Mackey Award is presented to college football’s outstanding tight end.
Redshirt freshman Jake Renda is expected to be the other tight end in two tight end sets.
“He’s turning some heads,” Narduzzi said of Renda during spring ball.
Redshirt junior Kyi Wright played in five games last season before missing the final nine with injury.
Redshirt freshman Cole Mitchell did not play in any games last year.
The tight end group is rounded out by two transfers, Karter Johnson and Dylan Deveney.
Johnson spent the previous two seasons at Butler (Kansas) Community College. In 13 games at Butler Community College, Johnson caught 22 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.
Deveney transferred to Pitt from Georgia Tech after spending three years with the Yellow Jackets. During his time in Atlanta, he caught 14 balls for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Pitt’s training camp is slated to open on Aug. 1, exactly one month before the season kicks off against West Virginia.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
