PITTSBURGH – For the first time this August, Pitt’s football team donned pads at training camp on Wednesday.
Following what coach Pat Narduzzi called a “much-needed” day off on Tuesday, the Panthers also participated in live drills for the first time.
“When I say much needed, it’s not like a two-week grind,” Narduzzi said. “But we’ve got it worked out where we aren’t going seven days in a row and then a day off. We’re trying to pace it to keep everyone fresh.”
Narduzzi also offered his thoughts on what he saw at Monday’s practice.
“Tackling from day three to day four defensively got a lot better, I can say that. When I say tackling, I mean thudding up, wrapping up.”
Narduzzi added that he plans on the team doing more live drills Thursday, followed by a lighter practice day on Friday before a scrimmage on Saturday.
Wednesday also saw more players praising the system being installed by new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Much like the tight ends, the wide receiver corps is also looking forward to playing a bigger role this season.
“The thing about Coach Whipple is he’s so good, you know, at finding different mismatches,” junior wide receiver Taysir Mack said. “He’s good at seeing what the defense has done and weak areas and (he) tries to exploit that.
“(He’s a) very brilliant guy and he puts us in a good position to win.”
Mack, who transferred to Pitt last year after spending two years at Indiana, led the Panthers in receiving yards (557) and yards per catch (22.3) last season. He was one of the few bright spots in a somewhat lackluster passing game.
“He’s different … Coach Whipple is just a different spin,” Mack said when asked to compare Whipple to other offensive coordinators he’s played under.
“It’s something that I haven’t expected. Different routes I’ve been running. (It’s been) helping me open up what I’m able to do as a receiver.”
Wide receiver Tre Tipton, who is entering his fifth year of eligibility, also seems pleased with Whipple’s offense. Tipton is hoping to have a big season in his final year, as his college career thus far has been plagued by injuries.
“It’s very exciting,” Tipton said.
“Just with the playbook (Whipple) has installed and he’s put in. It’s fun to be around. It’s fun to fly around and have the opportunity to go make a play, and that’s what we’re here to do, we’re here to go make a play.”
Tipton also said Whipple’s wide array of play calls should keep opposing defenses guessing.
“Coach Whipple, he’s a multi-dimensional type of play caller. He calls everything.”
Though his wideouts may be excited for new opportunities in Whipple’s offense, Narduzzi is tempering his expectations of the group right now.
“I’m impressed with them, but now we have to get them the ball,” Narduzzi said. “I’m impressed with the whole group. They’re competing. We have guys that can play.”
Narduzzi still believes, however, that there is room for improvement in the receiving corps.
“Right now, they aren’t where they need to be. How about that?” Narduzzi said with a smile.
“Because last year they were, and that didn’t help.”
Narduzzi’s cautious optimism hasn’t affected the excitement his receivers have about their role in this new offense.
“We can’t wait. That first game against Virginia is going to be a big one, especially with everything that Coach Whipple brings to this offense,” Mack said. “You see what he did at UMass, the type of offense that he had, the types of explosive receivers he was able to produce.
“We just can’t wait to be a part of what he can do."
