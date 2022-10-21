PITTSBURGH – Coach Pat Narduzzi used the same word multiple times this week when asked how Pitt’s defense would contain Louisville’s dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham.
“We got to take good angles this week,” Narduzzi said. “If Malik takes off out of the pocket, we have to take good angles and go where he's going to be, not where he is.”
Narduzzi said the defense took bad angles when trying to tackle Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims in the Panthers’ 26-21 loss to the Yellow Jackets earlier this month.
“Disappointed in how we tackled Jeff Sims," Narduzzi said. "We focused on that this week. We talked a lot about angles. It’s going to be a lot about don’t misjudge (Cunningham’s) speed.”
Cunningham returns this week for his first game since sustaining a concussion against Boston College on Oct. 1. He was held out of the Virginia matchup the following week and had an extra week to recover with the Cardinals having a bye week on Oct. 22.
Narduzzi referred to Cunningham as the key to the Cardinals offense and a look at his stats tells you why. Cunningham leads his team – and is third in the ACC – with 457 rushing yards. He’s second in the ACC with nine rushing touchdowns. Cunningham has also thrown for 968 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Pitt defensive end Deslin Alexandre thinks dual-threat quarterbacks are good for the game of football.
“It’s great to have a good pocket passer, but from an offensive standpoint, seeing a guy who can run the ball and throw the ball, it’s fun to watch and it’s good as the game continues to evolve,” Alexandre said.
When asked if it’s as fun to defend a dual-threat quarterback as it is to watch, Alexandre laughed and said, “It just keeps you on your toes. I truly enjoy it.”
“(Cunningham’s) super-athletic. We have to run our gaps,” Pitt linebacker Shayne Simon said. “He’s (Louisville’s) leading rusher right now, so it puts stress on everybody. There’s an extra blocker on the field, so there’s an extra gap that gets created. With a dynamic rusher like him, we have to be able to make sure we all stay in our gaps, we all stay in our fits and not focus on all the eye candy that happens behind the play.”
While Pitt’s defense is charged with containing Cunningham, the offense will have its hands full going against Louisville’s 3-4 defense, headlined by the defensive line. The Cardinals are averaging 3.83 sacks per game, the most of any Power Five school. Louisville is also the only team in the country with two defenders ranking in the top 25 of sacks per game – defensive end Ashton Gillotte ranks 17th (0.80 sacks per game) and YaYa Diaby is 21st (0.75 sacks per game).
Narduzzi says the offense will have to take a multi-faceted approach to stop the Cardinals pass rush.
“The first emphasis is to block them," Narduzzi said. "We’ve got to do a better job blocking them than some other folks have. The quarterback’s gotta get the ball out of his hand. We gotta protect him. We gotta give him chances. We gotta get his receivers open. It’s the blocking, it’s the route running, and then it’s the decision-making and getting the ball out of your hand.”
Offensive line coach Dave Borbely says the Panthers have seen some 3-4 concepts this season, as both West Virginia and Tennessee showed some 3-4 looks in games earlier this season.
“It’s not like we haven’t seen it, but it is challenging,” Borbely said.
Borbely was the offensive line coach at Louisville from 2010-13. The Cardinals finished in the top 15 in both 2012 and 2013.
“This is probably the best Louisville defense I’ve seen even from the time I was there, and we had some pretty good defenses there,” Borbely said.
Borbely praised the play of nose tackles Dezmond Tell and Jared Dawson.
“I think particularly the nose guards are both impressive guys,” Borbely said. “Overall, their defense is fast, they’re strong, they know where to fit and they can rush the passer, so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us.”
Pitt’s offensive line will face Louisville’s fearsome front with left tackle and sophomore Branson Taylor, who has started the past two contests for the Panthers after Carter Warren suffered an injury. Narduzzi announced earlier this week that Warren would miss the rest of the season. Warren started 39 games at the position over the past four years with the Panthers.
With right tackle Gabe Houy still working up to more playing time after missing the first three games of the season due to an injury, swing tackle Matt Goncalves has started all six games at right tackle, making it likely that Taylor will be the left tackle, at least for right now.
Taylor has impressed his coaches so far.
“The biggest thing that’s impressed me has been his composure as a starter and his composure on the sideline and being able to tell me what’s happening out there to him, and to me, that’s been a huge factor,” Borbely said.
“We taught Branson what to do and he really hasn’t messed up so far,” Narduzzi said.
Left guard Marcus Minor says Warren has taken Taylor under his wing. The result has been Taylor putting in extra film study and working with solid technique.
Minor also spoke highly of Taylor’s communication, something that’s of critical importance on the offensive line.
“Communication with me, communication with the center," Minor said. "Just perfecting things that veteran players do. He’s getting a good grasp of things, of how to do that in the future when he’s a senior and leading everybody else. He’s a great player. I’m excited for the future with him.”
Notes:
• Wide receiver Jaden Bradley has left the football team, announcing that he’s entering the transfer portal via Twitter this week.
• Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was named to four midseason All-America teams this week. CBS Sports and ESPN named Kancey a first team All-American, while Pro Football Focus and The Athletic named Kancey a second team All-American. Kancey leads Pitt with 8.5 tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries. He ranks second on the team in sacks (three). He’s ranked No. 17 nationally with 1.4 tackles for losses per game.
• Safety Erick Hallett also received honors, being named a first team All-American by The Athletic. Hallett has three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups. He ranks third nationally in fumble recoveries, ninth in passes defended and 10th in interceptions.
• Running back Israel Abanikanda leads the country in all-purpose yards with an average of 186.2 yards per game.
