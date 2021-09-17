After an exciting road win over Tennessee, Pitt returns to Heinz Field as a 15-point favorite against Western Michigan on Saturday. The Panthers are looking for a 3-0 start for the second straight season.
Following an emotional win that has the Panthers riding high and ACC play looming in two weeks, the matchup could have all the makings of a trap game.
“It starts with me. I’ve got to make sure they are locked in,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said this week of his team avoiding a letdown against the Broncos.
“I think we have a mature football team. We will not overlook anybody.”
Several ACC schools already have been upset by non-Power 5 opponents this season. Both Georgia Tech and Duke lost to Group of 5 teams in Week 1, while Florida State fell to FCS school Jacksonville State last week.
Linebackers coach Ryan Manalac said the Panthers have been talking since training camp about the importance of not overlooking an opponent.
“We’re on a mission and it goes through Western Michigan. That’s the most important game we have at hand,” Manalac said.
“I think our guys aren’t looking past. We understand they’re a good football team, and we have to come prepared, and we have to come to perform when we get there on Saturday.”
Manalac’s charges understand the assignment.
“We got to go 1-0 every week,” linebacker SirVocea Dennis said.
“We got to fix every little detail we can and just make sure we don’t get too ahead of ourselves.
“As a team we have this rule after the game, after a win you have 24 hours.
“You celebrate it for 24 hours and then after that it’s on to the next.”
The offense continuing to play well could go a long way towards the Panthers avoiding an upset.
Through two games, the offense has put up an average of 46 points and 497.5 yards per game.
Much of that is due to Kenny Pickett and the passing game. Pickett is completing 70% of his passes and has yet to throw an interception while tossing four touchdowns and rushing for another one. The senior quarterback also has a chance to make history this weekend; Pickett needs just 57 yards to pass Dan Marino for second place on Pitt’s all-time passing yards list.
The Panthers will also be looking to get their ground game going against Western Michigan.
While Western Michigan held Illinois State to just 28 yards rushing this past week, Michigan ran all over the Broncos in Week 1. The Wolverines notched 335 yards on the ground en route to a 47-14 victory.
This could be a good matchup for Pitt’s leading rusher, Israel Abanikanda, and the Panthers’ ground game.
“I definitely feel like I’m getting into a groove, because my O-line is definitely pushing,” Abanikanda said this week. “I’ve been talking to Pickett too, one-on-one sessions. I’m learning plays better and better; better than last year.”
There will be some familiar faces on the opponent sideline at Heinz Field for Pitt’s coach. Narduzzi, who spent 15 years coaching at several programs in the Midwest prior to being hired at Pitt, called the Broncos’ coaching staff “a Midwest staff.”
The coach knows several Western Michigan coaches, including head coach Tim Lester, co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Mike Bath, and special teams coordinator/safeties coach Joe Palcic.
Familiar faces will also be on the field in Broncos’ uniforms. Former Pitt defensive backs Bricen Garner and Therran Coleman transferred to Western Michigan prior to the 2020 season. Garner and Coleman are both Pittsburgh natives and Pitt graduates. Garner, the Broncos’ starting boundary safety, attended Central Catholic High School, while starting cornerback Coleman attended Brashear. Narduzzi believes Pitt’s familiarity and tape on the two players will help the Panthers.
“We know who those guys are in the back end and we will attack accordingly. So that does help when you know somebody a little bit better,” Narduzzi said.
There’s no hard feelings between the coach and his former players, as Narduzzi commended Garner and Coleman, who he’s excited to see on Saturday.
“They are both good football players. They were ACC football players. Played a lot of downs here,” Narduzzi said.
“Two unbelievable kids I can’t wait to see after the game.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.