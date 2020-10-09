PITTSBURGH – Following a crushing last-minute loss to an unranked North Carolina State team, Pitt hits the road for the first time this season to face Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.
Both the Panthers (3-1, 2-1) and the Eagles (2-1, 1-1) are coming off close losses. Pitt fell in the final minute to North Carolina State, 30-29, while Boston College lost to No. 8 North Carolina, 26-22.
Asked if his team would have trouble getting past the loss in which the Wolfpack scored the game-winning touchdown with under 30 seconds remaining, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he wasn’t concerned.
“We talk a lot about the mind and making sure we’re locked in,” Narduzzi said. "We do a good job on Sundays of flushing that game down the toilet and working on the next. Really not worried that way and never am.”
Due to the 10-game conference schedule the ACC implemented this season, Pitt will face Boston College for the second straight year. This year’s version of the Eagles will look much different than the 2019 edition did, however. Boston College has a new head coach, a new quarterback and a new offensive philosophy.
Last year, the Eagles under then-coach Steve Addazio were known for their power running game with standout tailback A.J. Dillion, who carried the ball 32 times for 178 yards against the Panthers last season.
Pittsburgh connections
The 2020 Eagles offense looks much different, thanks to a trio of guys with Pittsburgh ties. Under first-year coach Jeff Hafley– a former Pitt defensive assistant coach under Dave Wannstedt – Boston College has turned to transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a Pine-Richland High School product, to guide the offense.
Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. is a Pittsburgh native who spent two years as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Wannstedt. He’s back in the NCAA after coaching quarterbacks in the NFL, most recently for the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.
“You can kinda know what he likes to hang his hat on, you talk to a few people about what he likes,” Narduzzi said of preparing for a Cignetti offense with just three games under its belt.
“The thing I always talk about is, there’s ghosts out there. We can worry about the ghosts and cover all the ghosts, but if you do that you may not cover anything else.”
Jurkovec has been effective, throwing for 823 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in Boston College’s first three games. Tight end Hunter Long is the leading receiver for the Eagles, with wideout Zay Flowers as a close second on the stat sheet.
“We know Zay Flowers and Hunter are gonna be the two targets on one side of the ball and that’s where Phil is gonna try to put the ball,” Narduzzi said. “It’s who he’s comfortable with throwing the ball, so we’ve gotta kinda know who and where those guys are.”
Covering the 6-foot-5, 253-pound Long could be a challenge, particularly after Pitt was burned by N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline for two touchdowns last week.
“Play better coverage, get our hands on people, have better focus, better leverage, better eye control,” Narduzzi said when asked how his defense could improve after being beat by Angeline last week. "But it comes down to eye control. Again, we were loose in coverage. We just didn't play our football game.”
Run or gun?
Pitt’s offense is looking to build on last week’s passing game, which included a stellar performance from quarterback Kenny Pickett, who posted a career-high 411 passing yards against the Wolfpack. Pickett now leads the ACC in passing yards (1,123).
“I'm happy with the way Kenny is playing,” Narduzzi said. “Kenny played an outstanding game, guys, and played well enough to win. He threw the ball well, maybe his best game this year so far.”
Narduzzi declined to say if true freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison would be available against the Eagles after suffering an undisclosed injury against N.C. State. In Addison’s absence, D.J. Turner stepped up against the Wolfpack, catching eight balls for 186 yards.
As good the passing game was against N.C. State, the run game struggled, with just 92 yards on 37 carries. That’s an area the team would like to improve upon against the Eagles, but Narduzzi says the Panthers will take what they’re given by the Boston College defense.
“If they want to stack the box, then we’re going to have some guys open,” Narduzzi said. "If they want to cover our guys and play Cover 2 and drop a Mike linebacker in the middle of the field and play Tampa 2, then our run game should be better. It all depends on how many guys you've got to block up front. Coverages do matter."
Regardless, Narduzzi says he hasn’t lost faith in his backfield.
“You feel like you can still pop one and you’re gonna continue to go to it, but it’s not always going to be successful," he said. "You have to keep working it and hitting it and hitting it and eventually things will pop.”
