PITTSBURGH — Pitt’s new steel gray uniforms may have been a good luck charm as the No. 21 Panthers topped the No. 24 Louisville Cardinals 23-20 to move to 3-0 for the first time in the Pat Narduzzi era.
Pitt (3-0, 2-0) dominated the stat sheet, but the game was in doubt until Panthers cornerback Jason Pinnock intercepted Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham with just over a minute remaining.
It was one of several big plays by the Pitt defense, which finished the day with three interceptions and seven sacks. The Panthers now have 17 sacks in their first three games.
The Panthers lead 13-0 after scoring on their first three possessions in the first quarter, but Louisville would not go quietly. After a Jordan Addison touchdown put Pitt up by two scores, the Cardinals quickly responded on their first play from scrimmage when running back Javian Hawkins broke through Pitt’s vaunted defensive line to dash 75 yards to the end zone.
Louisville (1-2, 1-2) added a field goal, followed by another touchdown two plays after recovering a Kenny Pickett fumble forced by linebacker Yasir Abdullah deep in Pitt territory.
Suddenly, the Panthers trailed the Cardinals 17-13 midway through the second quarter.
Pitt’s next offensive drive looked to be dead two different times. On a third-and-10 at the Pitt 40 and under pressure, Pickett threw toward the sidelines where defensive back Russ Yeast was standing in front of Addison, who somehow came down with the football.
Four plays later, facing a fourth-and-five at the Louisville 40, Pickett connected with Taysir Mack. It initially appeared Mack was tackled by Abdullah at the 25, but Mack’s knees never touched the ground. Louisville’s defense watched as Mack ran uncontested into the end zone. Review confirmed Mack was never down, and Pitt took a 20-17 lead into halftime.
The second half was all about the two defenses, as each team added just a field goal over the final 30 minutes of play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.