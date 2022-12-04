The University of Pittsburgh football team was selected to play in the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers (8-4, 5-3 ACC) will play the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) in the Sun Bowl, which will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Pitt is 2-2 in four prior trips to the Sun Bowl. In previous games in El Paso, Texas, the Panthers defeated Kansas (33-19 in 1975) and Texas A&M (31-28 in 1989). The Panthers fell to Oregon State (3-0 in 2008) and Stanford (14-13 in 2018) in the second-oldest bowl game in all of college football, behind only the Rose Bowl.
This will mark the 15th all-time meeting between Pitt and UCLA, but the first since 1972.
The Panthers and Bruins met in the regular season annually from 1958-72 (except for 1965), with UCLA holding a 9-5 advantage in the series. It will be the first bowl matchup between the programs.
Coach Pat Narduzzi, who led Pitt to a bowl game for the sixth time in his eight seasons in Pittsburgh, and the Panthers are coming off an 8-4 regular season that finished with a perfect 4-0 month of November.
Pitt outscored four conference opponents by a 126-58 margin during November and finished in second place in the ACC’s Coastal Division in 2022, a year after winning an outright conference championship.
Following their 11-win campaign in 2021, the Panthers will be seeking a 20th victory in a two-season span for the first time in 40 years. Pitt previously won 20 games over two years in 1981-82.
Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year, will miss the team's bowl game due to injury.
