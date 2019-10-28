PITTSBURGH – After squandering an opportunity to take the lead in the ACC Coastal Division and likely a spot in the Top 25 by falling to Miami on Saturday, Pitt is still feeling the sting of a 16-12 loss to the Hurricanes.
“Tough one for our kids, tough one to swallow,” coach Pat Narduzzi said on Monday. “Not only Saturday after the game but even Sunday. As you watch the tape, didn’t play our best ballgame, and for whatever reason sometimes that happens. Complacency, comfortable, I don’t know what it was.
“Again, give Miami credit, they’re a good football team, top-15 defense in the country. I think anytime you face that, you’re going to come up against some things.”
Against the Hurricanes, the Panthers were unable to score a touchdown for the second straight year, following last year’s 24-3 defeat in Miami. Pitt’s offense looked hapless for most of the game, with the defense keeping the team in it once again.
Following a Miami three-and-out, Pitt got the ball back with just under six minutes remaining, clutching to a 12-10 lead. The offense had a chance to ice the game with a sustained drive, or at least force Miami to use its timeouts by making one first down.
The Panthers went ultra conservative on the drive, with tailback A.J. Davis running three times for a total of six yards. On each of the three downs, Pitt had six offensive linemen, a tight end, fullback Rashad Wheeler, Davis, wide receiver Aaron Matthews and quarterback Kenny Pickett on the field. Playmakers Taysir Mack, Maurice Ffrench, and V’Lique Carter watched from the sidelines. Miami’s defense stacked eight to nine defenders in the box on each play.
Narduzzi said after the game the Panthers were trying to capitalize on one of their better rushing performances this season and were hesitant to throw because of several drops during the game.
Pitt then failed to gain a yard on the final drive with under a minute remaining when trailing 16-12. Forced to throw and facing pressure, Pickett couldn’t connect with any of his receivers; Ffrench had a drop that could’ve gone for a touchdown or, at the very least, a significant gain.
“They made one more play than we did obviously in the end, but our kids fought, and they fought tough,” Narduzzi said. “I think the entire game, they never gave up. At the end, we got an opportunity to make really probably three catches in that two-minute situation and don’t.
“We got a chance in that four-minute situation which we’ve talked it seems like all year about, practicing those situations at the end of games; and again, obviously, we failed in both those opportunities.”
The four-point loss to Miami may come back to haunt the Panthers. On Saturday evening, Virginia was defeated by Louisville. If the Panthers had found a way to beat the Hurricanes, they would’ve been in sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division.
One of the few bright spots in Saturday’s game was Alex Kessman making all four of his field goal attempts, including one from 54 yards. The performance earned Kessman ACC Specialist of the Week honors and represents a drastic turnaround for the junior kicker. Following a September full of struggles in which Kessman made just four of his 10 field goal attempts, he’s been successful on eight consecutive tries since missing a 57-yarder against Delaware.
“I’m excited for Alex,” Narduzzi said, adding his confidence in Kessman never wavered and the kicker had corrected some things in the last month.
The coach believes the difficulties his kicker faced helped him get to where he is now.
“It’s the adversity that he went through,” Narduzzi said. “Now can he handle that success as we’re talking, you go through it individually, you go through it as a unit, you go through it as a team at times.”
Narduzzi now hopes his team will follow in Kessman’s footsteps and overcome its recent hardship as the Panthers move on to preparation for Georgia Tech.
“Sometimes you’ve got to get slapped upside the face to figure it out, and hopefully they felt it,” Narduzzi said. “It didn’t feel good, and we have to respond. We’ll find out how we now deal with adversity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.