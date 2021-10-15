In the past four matchups between Pitt and Virginia Tech, the home team has come away the winner. If there was ever a time for Pitt to buck the trend, it’s this weekend, as the Panthers enter Blacksburg with the nation’s best scoring offense led by quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Despite Pitt not winning a game in Lane Stadium since 2015, the Panthers are five-point favorites on Saturday.
The Hokies are coming off a last-minute home loss to Notre Dame this past Saturday, in which quarterback Braxton Burmeister got banged up, while the Panthers should be refreshed following a bye week.
Prior to the off week, Pitt routed Georgia Tech 52-21 in Atlanta.
According to the Roanoke Times, Burmeister has been receiving twice-daily treatment on his right shoulder, which was injured late in the game against the Fighting Irish.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is still concerned about what the Virginia Tech offense can do, namely the run-pass option. Pitt’s defense struggled against RPOs against both Tennessee and Western Michigan, the latter being the Panthers’ only loss of the season.
“Defensively, you know, obviously we know the one issue we have with RPOs. I think we’ve tightened down some of that stuff, changed things up that we are doing,” Narduzzi said. “(Virginia Tech) likes to run RPOs as well. We’ll see the same slant route that other people run. It’s kind of the en vogue new RPO.”
Another key defensively for the Panthers is to minimize explosive plays. In the past, Narduzzi has defined “explosive” plays as 15-plus yards on rushing plays and 20-plus yards on passing plays. Pitt has allowed 26 explosive plays through five games this season, including 12 plays that have gone for 30 yards or more. The Panthers gave up eight explosive plays against Georgia Tech and dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims two weeks ago.
“We have to eliminate the explosives,” Narduzzi said. “You get graded game by game. I don’t want to say (the Hokies) always tricked you, but last year even one of their bigger plays was they came out, we call it the ‘fight song’ where they put an eligible tight end at the tackle position, try to trick you. The backer saw it. We just didn’t cover it properly.
“They’ve always seemed to try to get one or two of them on you a game. We have to eliminate the big plays, for sure.”
While Virginia Tech’s offense hasn’t exactly been a powerhouse this season, Pitt will need to have a plan for Tre Turner – no, not the Steelers’ right guard, Trai Turner, nor Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop, Trea Turner – but the Hokies’ leading receiver.
Turner leads the team with 330 receiving yards. His speed and involvement in jet sweeps could cause issues for the Panthers’ defense. While Turner has scored just one touchdown so far this year, he scored both touchdowns in last year’s 47-14 loss to the Panthers at Heinz Field, one of which went for 55 yards.
While Pitt’s defense will look to eliminate big plays from the Virginia Tech offense, Pickett and the Panthers’ offense will try to exploit the Hokies’ defense with their explosive ability.
The Pitt offense has had 46 explosive plays this season, 34 of which have come through the air.
Twelve of those explosive plays have been passes caught by sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison, who leads the nation with nine touchdown receptions.
Addison credits the relationship he and Pickett have for his early success this year.
“We definitely have gotten a lot closer,” Addison said. “The bond has been getting a lot tighter and I think that really helps on the field.”
The Hokies’ defense will be charged with holding down the Panthers’ potent offense and they’ll have to do it early on without one of their best defensive players, Dax Hollifield. The mike linebacker will sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting during the final minutes of last week’s game against Notre Dame.
Hollifield has started 30 games for the Hokies over the last four seasons and is tied for the team lead in both sacks (3.0) and tackles for loss (4.5).
Hollifield’s absence is something Pickett and the offense will try to take advantage of early.
Pickett comes into the Virginia Tech game as one of the country’s best deep ball passers, while completing 72% of his passes. The senior quarterback has thrown 19 touchdowns and just one interception this season.
While Pitt’s offense and Pickett in particular have received national attention in recent weeks, Addison says the quarterback hasn’t let the hype go to his head but has instead used it as motivation to improve.
“He’s the same guy he’s been, but actually he wants it a lot more now,” Addison said. “He’s getting all the attention, so he’s working even harder – and he’s bringing us along with him, which is great.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
