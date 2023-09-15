PITTSBURGH – “Are you ready for the Brawl?”
That’s how Pat Narduzzi opened his final press briefing ahead of the Pitt-West Virginia game on Saturday night.
After 11 years without the game, the Backyard Brawl was renewed in 2022 with Pitt defeating West Virginia 38-31 in front of the largest crowd in Pittsburgh sports history at Acrisure Stadium. M.J. Devonshire’s pick-six with 2:58 remaining gave the Panthers the go-ahead score and the defense clamped down to send Pitt’s oldest rivals home with a loss.
The series shifts to Morgantown this year and West Virginia will not only be looking for revenge but Neal Brown may be coaching for his job. In his fifth season leading the Mountaineers, Brown owns a 23-26 record. In 2022, the team failed to make a bowl game for the second time during his tenure. The Mountaineers have not placed higher than fifth in the Big 12 standings during the Brown era.
It's also an important game for Pitt. While Narduzzi’s job isn’t in jeopardy, a loss against West Virginia would drop the Panthers to 1-2 with three of their next six opponents currently ranked. Next week, they host No. 20 North Carolina and the final Saturday of October features a trip to South Bend against No. 9 Notre Dame. No. 3 Florida State visits Pittsburgh a week later.
The West Virginia game may be the exact type of game Narduzzi likes to play – in order to be successful, it’s likely the Panthers will have to stop the run on defense and run the ball on offense.
The Panthers will have to contain running back C.J. Donaldson a week after the defense gave up a demoralizing 216 rushing yards to Cincinnati. Donaldson was a weapon against Pitt last year, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.
“C.J.’s 240 pounds,” Narduzzi said. “He’s tough to bring down.”
Pitt’s defense will also have to account for new quarterback Garrett Greene who started the final two games of the 2022 season before winning the starting job in training camp over the summer. Through two games this season, Greene has thrown for 402 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 104 yards and one score.
Narduzzi is particularly concerned with Greene’s ability to run the ball and the run-pass-option plays that the Mountaineers have been utilizing this year.
“We better stop (Greene’s) run and all his RPOs off that run, that’s included in there, so we better be on him,” Narduzzi said. “He’s got great vision for a quarterback. He’s like a running back that’s taking a snap. It’s wildcat.
“I haven’t seen a lot of quarterbacks who are as nifty as he is in the called run game.”
The offense will be looking to do a better job on the ground this week. The Panthers rushed for just 83 yards against Cincinnati last week and starting running back Rodney Hammond got just six touches. Against West Virginia last year, Hammond rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns while catching two balls for another 55 yards. Both Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti were vocal about getting back to pounding the football this week.
However, Pitt will likely still have quarterback Phil Jurkovec dropping back to pass against the Mountaineers. Though Jurkovec struggled against Cincinnati, the West Virginia secondary is a weakness the Panthers could exploit if Jurkovec is able to connect with his receivers. The Mountaineers are ranked 108th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards allowed, giving up 281.5 through the air per game.
Pitt-West Virginia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown and will air on ABC.
NOTES:
• This will be the 106th meeting between Pitt and West Virginia in a series that began in 1895. The two schools played every year from 1943-2011 before conference realignment ended the annual Backyard Brawl.
• Milan Puskar Stadium is where Pitt’s greatest regular-season victory took place when the 4-7 Panthers upset No. 2 West Virginia, 13-9, on the final weekend of the season in 2007. Despite West Virginia being favored by 28 points, the Panthers were able to ride running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy for 148 yards and knock their rivals out of the national championship game.
• The Panthers own a 62-40-3 record in the series but are 3-7 in their last 10 games in Morgantown. The Mountaineers topped Pitt, 21-20, in the last matchup in Morgantown in 2011.
• Pitt and West Virginia are two of only six teams in the country that will play 11 Power 5 conference opponents this year, along with Colorado, Louisville, Purdue and Utah.
