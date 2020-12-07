PITTSBURGH – Pat Narduzzi isn’t thinking that Thursday night’s game against Georgia Tech could be the final time he coaches his senior players – including Kenny Pickett, Damar Hamlin, Jimmy Morrissey, Patrick Jones, and Rashad Weaver.
“We hope it’s not the last one,” the Pitt coach said. "We’re always playing for another one.
“After the game on (Thursday) we’ll have a good time in the locker room and there will be some more hugs there, knowing it’s the last regular-season game, and move onto the next one,” Narduzzi said.
A 52-17 loss to No. 3 Clemson on Nov. 28 dropped the Panthers’ record to 5-5. They’ll now need to beat the Yellow Jackets to finish the season with a winning record and qualify for a bowl game.
Fewer bowls will be played this season as several have already been canceled due to the pandemic. The Quick Lane Bowl, which Pitt won last season, has been canceled, as have two other ACC-affiliated bowls. The Pinstripe and Sun Bowls both announced their cancellations in the past two weeks. Pitt has played in each of those bowls during Narduzzi’s six-year tenure as head coach.
Narduzzi said the Panthers intend to play in any bowl to which they’re invited, but he’s unsure what steps would have to be taken to ensure his players remain free of COVID-19 leading up to a bowl game.
“I’ll tell you next week. We’re one day a time,” Narduzzi said. “I’m just trying to get through today’s tests and tomorrow’s tests. We really hadn’t thought much ahead because we’re focused on (game) No. 11 and trying to win No. 11. And then after No. 11, did we earn a 12th? We’ll find out (Thursday). If our guys come out and do what they need to do and we’re able to come out on top, then you earn No. 12.”
The coach said bowl season is never easy for players, but the pandemic will make this year’s postseason even tougher.
“I know our kids and kids across the country are itching for a little family time, I know that," Narduzzi said. "Especially around the holidays.
"Bowl season is never easy on the kids – ever – and it will be even harder when you say, ‘You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, you can’t go see your parents, what are you doing, stop that.’ It’s not an easy time for anybody.”
Pitt 's matchup with Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Thursday was originally scheduled for Nov. 14. The game was postponed after both teams had positive COVID-19 tests.
“We feel pretty good right now that this thing’s gonna roll,” Narduzzi said . “We got tested (Monday), we’ll get tested again (Tuesday).”
Narduzzi is expecting to have three offensive line starters back for the Georgia Tech game. Left tackle Carter Warren, right guard Jake Kradel, and right tackle Gabe Houy missed Pitt’s past two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The offensive line featuring three backups played well against Virginia Tech but looked overmatched against Clemson, as Pickett was pressured by the Tigers defense all day.
However, the coach said one of the backup offensive linemen had earned himself some playing time against the Yellow Jackets.
“Matt Goncalves has earned the right to get some reps, so yes, he will,” Narduzzi said. “Matt has really been solid at left tackle. We’re gonna play our best five and then rotate guys in to keep them fresh.”
Narduzzi is confident Thursday’s game will go on as scheduled but cautioned a lot could change due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Pittsburgh and around the country.
“We’re as good as we’ve been. Now it’s gotta stay that way,” Narduzzi said regarding his team’s COVID-19 tests.
“We’ll find out who’s on the field Thursday night, period,” Narduzzi said. “Whether it’s COVID-related or banged up. Every day it’s a new day.”
