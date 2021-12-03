PITTSBURGH – The last time Pitt played in the ACC championship game, the Panthers got stomped by eventual national champion Clemson on Dec. 1, 2018, losing 42-10 on a rainy night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Following the game, in a dejected Pitt locker room, Pat Narduzzi’s daughter Christina wrote on a whiteboard, “We will be back.”
Christina texted her dad a photo of that whiteboard this week, which he shared with the media three years and one day after Pitt’s last appearance in the conference title game.
“I don’t remember a lot of stuff. You remember losing,” Narduzzi said. “But (Christina) sent me this right here – I thought this was beautiful.
“After the game, you’re disappointed. You’ve got your head down, like, ‘What the heck happened?’ Clemson was pretty good.
“But she wrote on the grease board in the locker room, ‘We’ll be back.’ I thought that was pretty cool.
“ ‘We’ll be back,’ and we’re back.”
College Football Playoff No. 15 Pitt returns to the ACC championship game and will face No. 16 Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday night, again at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The coaches and players all say this time feels different than the last one.
“I just think we were happy to be there and that’s what it was,” Narduzzi said.
“Last time, I feel like we were very happy just to be there. This year, we’re not fulfilled at all,” senior linebacker Phil Campbell III said. “We’re not just happy to be there. We’re trying to win, and we know we can, and we know we should.”
Narduzzi said having older players who have played in a conference title game before has helped the younger players on the team who haven’t.
“Having guys that have been there already, they can tell their story and tell you what happened,” Narduzzi said. “They’ve listened (to their teammates). Sometimes they don’t listen to us old people.”
In 2018, Pitt went into the conference championship game with a 7-5 record. This year, the team is 10-2, the first 10-win regular season for the Panthers since 1981.
“It’s a big game. It’s a different game. At the same time, we’re just going out there and playing football,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said. “We want to be as prepared as we can be and then just go let it loose on Saturday.”
Still, Pickett says he’s spent more time preparing with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple this week.
“Obviously, the sense of urgency is up,” Pickett said. “We want to make sure we’re on the same page on every play and every guy knows what we need them to do in order to execute at a high level.”
Narduzzi is approaching the championship game the same way he’s approached every game this season, with a focus on going 1-0 this week.
“It’s like I told them after practice today, we’re not worried about all the hoopla,” Narduzzi said.
“We’re going in there to play a football game and it doesn’t matter. We’ll worry about everything after the game. The focus is to be 1-0.”
Going 1-0 this week means going up against a Wake Forest team with an offense just as potent as Pitt’s. The Demon Deacons rank No. 3 in scoring offense and the Panthers rank No. 4 with just one-tenth of a point’s difference between the two.
Defeating Wake Forest will mean going against a run-pass option (RPO) offense that has given Pitt trouble this season, notably against Western Michigan, a game the Panthers lost largely because they couldn’t contain quarterback Caleb Eleby.
The Pitt defense has gotten better at defending RPOs over the course of the season, but still faces a difficult challenge against quarterback Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense.
Hartman was named to the ACC second team this week, and Pickett was the ACC first-team quarterback. Hartman and Pickett have each scored 44 total touchdowns and they’re both in the top 10 nationally in at least six statistical categories.
“They are the gurus of the RPO,” Narduzzi said of Wake Forest. “This is the major RPO team, period. They do it as good as anyone in the country. They’ve got their little niche and that’s what they’re gonna ride all the way to the end. They’re good at it and you need to stop the run.”
The Panthers showed just how good they are at stopping the run against Syracuse this past Saturday, when they held the ACC’s leading rusher, Sean Tucker, to a season-low 29 yards. Tucker came into the contest averaging 133 yards per game. Pitt currently has the fifth-best rushing defense in the country.
Campbell says the defense learned a lot from the Western Michigan loss, which made the unit better. While the defense is incorporating some of the lessons from that loss into this week’s game plan, Campbell acknowledges that Wake Forest’s RPO is different.
“The quarterback will ride the mesh all the way down to the line of scrimmage, and he’ll pull it last minute and throw it or hand it off,” Campbell said. “We got to have gap integrity in the box and stars (linebackers) and safeties, they have to be ready for the RPOs.”
Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey acknowledged how good Wake Forest’s RPO offense is, but he thinks Pitt is up to the challenge.
“As a program, they’ve mastered the RPO, with the slow motion, the walks and everything,” Kancey said. “But I think they haven’t seen anyone that runs tracks like our defense to get knocked back on the offensive linemen to disrupt the play.”
The Pitt defense will also have to account for Wake Forest’s two 1,000-yard receivers, A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson. The two have combined for 2,136 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns this season. The 6-foot-5 Perry may be particularly challenging for the Panthers.
“He’s got long arms, does a good job of getting some push off on you in the route. We got to do a good job of making sure he doesn’t push off on us,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a tremendous football player. He’s definitely a guy you got to stop.”
The Wake Forest defense will be charged with stopping Pickett, who is a very different quarterback than the last time he took the field in Charlotte. In 2018, Pickett was just a sophomore wrapping up his first season as a starter in an offense that leaned heavily on the run. Pickett completed just 4 of 16 passes for 8 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The quarterback enters the 2021 conference championship game having just won ACC Player of the Year honors for a season in which he broke multiple Pitt records and finished the regular season in the top 10 nationally in eight different statistical categories.
This time, Pickett is hoping he and the Panthers will go home winners.
“It’s everything we worked for right in front of us,” Pickett said. “I’m really excited to have one more chance at a championship game and I know we’ve all been working hard for it.”
Note:
• Pickett confirmed he had the flu earlier in the week, but said after Wednesday’s practice that he was feeling much better and would be ready to go for Saturday’s game.
• Pickett is just one touchdown pass shy of the ACC record set by Deshaun Watson in 2016, which came in a 15-game season at Clemson.
• Jordan Addison is one touchdown reception behind DeAndre Hopkins for the ACC single-season record, which Hopkins set in 2012 at Clemson.
• Pitt and Wake Forest have met just once before in 2018. The Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal Division with their 34-13 win over the Demon Deacons.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.