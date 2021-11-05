PITTSBURGH – After the Pitt football team lost its first game of the season, a 44-41 defeat to Western Michigan, Kenny Pickett took it upon himself to call a team meeting to ensure the team was on the same page.
However, the quarterback didn’t feel that was necessary following a 38-34 loss to Miami last week as the Panthers hit the road to face ACC Coastal Division foe Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday afternoon.
The trip may be just what the doctor ordered for the Panthers, who have yet to lose a game on the road this season.
“There’s something about going into somebody else’s place, it feels like it’s you against everybody else,” Pickett said. “I think we rally around that mindset.”
The Blue Devils have struggled so far this year. After dropping their opener to Charlotte, the Blue Devils bounced back, going on a three-game winning streak with victories over North Carolina A&T, Northwestern and Kansas before entering ACC play. Since then, Duke has now dropped four straight and been outscored 162-41 in conference play.
To beat a Duke team that is certainly hungry for a win after nine consecutive ACC losses dating back to last season, the Panthers will have to be ready to face an up-tempo offense again like they did earlier this year against Tennessee.
“Duke, they're going to be the second-fastest team we played this year as far as tempo,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "They're going to snap it on average of 19 seconds per play. They're going to go fast, which is like Tennessee, but not quite as fast as Tennessee."
It’s something the Panthers have gotten used to facing defensively.
“Tempo’s a way of life,” Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac said. “As football’s evolved, it’s becoming commonplace. You can go away from the defensive huddle, and everybody’s got to get aligned and play fast. Those evolutions have been there. The stress points of fatigue and rotations obviously is something you continue to practice with. It’s there, we’re ready for it.”
In addition to slowing down Duke’s fast-paced offense, the Panthers will also have to try to rein in running back Mateo Durant, who has accounted for a total of 10 touchdowns this season. Durant is the ACC’s second-leading rusher with 973 yards in eight games while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
“He's their workhorse,” Narduzzi said of Durant. “(They) don't have two guys rotating in there. He is the guy. They're going to ride him until he needs a blow and he taps out, someone else will come in.”
Durant’s abilities in the run game will also have the Panthers on alert for run-pass options, something the Pitt defense has had trouble with at times this season.
“(Durant) does a nice job running the football, reading the zone play, being patient, finding holes. He's a good tailback,” Narduzzi said. “We'll have to wire them up in there and be good versus the run as well as trying to stop the RPOs they're going to throw behind you. Their run game is good.”
The Pitt defense will have to contain Durant and the Duke offense without junior linebacker Wendell Davis, who entered the transfer portal this week. Davis won the starting middle linebacker job out of camp prior to the 2020 season, but suffered an injury in Pitt’s second game, causing him to miss the remainder of the year.
This season, Davis battled it out at the mike linebacker position with SirVocea Dennis, with Dennis making five starts at the position and Davis making three. Davis played in all eight games this season and totaled 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Last week, Miami’s Jaylan Knighton streaked past Davis on a 40-yard touchdown run and was benched following the play.
“Love Wendell Davis and I wish him the best. He’s an awesome young man and so I’m sure he’ll have success wherever he ends up,” Manalac said. “For us now, focusing on our guys gives some younger guys, some different guys an opportunity.”
On the current depth chart, junior Brandon George is listed behind Dennis at the mike linebacker spot. George spent his first two years primarily as a special teams’ contributor, but has seen more playing time on defense this year. Manalac confirmed George could get more snaps at linebacker following Davis’ departure. Senior Chase Pine also has experience at the position, starting nine games at middle linebacker in 2020 after Davis’ injury.
The Panthers may be down two wide receivers against Duke. Senior Taysir Mack was injured during the Miami game last week and was seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling during the second half. Sophomore Jaylon Barden may also miss due to an undisclosed injury.
Pickett still feels good about his receiving corps, even if down a few men.
“Yeah, I’m very confident,” Pickett said of the wide receivers. “Obviously, Jared Wayne has taken a huge step this season.”
Wayne has become one of Pickett’s favorite targets this season, catching 29 passes, second only to Jordan Addison. Wayne has 415 receiving yards, behind only Addison and Mack.
Despite the loss to Miami, the Panthers still control their own destiny in the ACC and a win against Duke would get them started off on the right track as they still have their sights set on winning both the ACC Coastal Division and the conference championship.
Knowing their goals are still in front of them is why Pickett didn’t feel the need to convene another players-only meeting following the Miami loss.
“I think everyone’s focused,” Pickett said. “We know what’s at stake here with these last four games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.