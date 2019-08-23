PITTSBURGH – There’s been plenty of talk regarding Pitt’s offense at training camp, plenty of talk about the defensive line and the new starters at linebacker. There may not be as much talk around the secondary, which could be on the verge of a special season.
With three returning starters, a high school standout getting his first opportunity to start, and depth at every position, the secondary is one of Pitt’s most intriguing storylines heading into the season.
On the opening day of training camp, coach Pat Narduzzi said he has three starters at cornerback – Dane Jackson, Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis – and three starters at safety – Damar Hamlin, Paris Ford and Jazzee Stocker. Jackson, Pinnock, Mathis, Hamlin have all made starts, while Stocker has three years of experience as a reserve safety.
Ford has less experience than those listed above, but his talent and skills led to Narduzzi declaring, “Paris Ford’s the starter at boundary safety coming out of spring ball, period,” in his remarks after the annual spring game in four months ago.
The redshirt sophomore made a name for himself in high school, where he was a standout at Steel Valley High School as the school won the District 7 crown along with its first PIAA championship in 2016.
Pitt landed the four-star recruit and Ford was listed as a safety for his redshirt year of 2017, but was moved to cornerback last season. While the move to corner was likely designed to give Ford an easier route to seeing the field, it didn’t work out that way. The crowded corner position meant Ford was rarely used on defense in 2018. Following the season, he was moved back to safety, where a starting position was open due to the graduation of Dennis Briggs.
It seems like the switch back to safety has worked for Ford.
“I think he’s more comfortable,” safeties coach Cory Sanders said. “Now you see a guy that’s more comfortable, not just trying to get lined up. I think he’s processing things quicker. I think he’s able to be focused just on himself because now he’s more confident in what we do, so he can properly execute what he needs to do.”
It remains to be seen what kind of impact Ford will have on the defense, but adding a dynamic player to the already solid secondary could pay big dividends this season.
The returning starters are all looking to build on a solid season they each had in 2018. Jackson led the team in pass breakups (14) and forced fumbles (four), while Hamlin led in tackles (90) and tied with Pinnock for the lead in interceptions (two). In his sophomore season, Pinnock overtook Phillipie Motley at corner and started six games.
Mathis and Stocker are expected to rotate in at cornerback and safety, respectively.
“I think (Mathis has) a 40-inch vertical jump, he’s the highest in the room,” Narduzzi said. “You look at that guy, there’s some impressive things going on.”
Meanwhile, Stocker is preparing to play both boundary and field safety this season.
“I’m bouncing (Stocker) around and he feels comfortable in both spots,” Sanders said.
Stocker, a redshirt senior, said this unit is “definitely” the deepest secondary he’s been a part of in his time at Pitt.
“Guys get tired, guys get fatigued, especially when we go against up-tempo teams. We’re going to be prepared more for that type of scheme,” Stocker said.
Another thing that could help the secondary is going against Mark Whipple’s offense every day, which has kept the defense on its toes.
“He’s dynamic,” Ford said of Whipple. “You never know what to expect from Coach Whip. He’s usually got a lot of tricks up his sleeve.”
“It’s more complex,” Hamlin said of the new offense. “This year, I feel like we’re going to be more prepared going into the opener. We’re seeing more (from the offense). We’re seeing more formations, and a lot of movement; it plays with our eyes.
“We have to know our responsibilities 110 percent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.