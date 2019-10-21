PITTSBURGH – After a close game against Syracuse that saw Pitt nearly squander a three-score lead, the Panthers (5-2, 2-1 ACC) are searching for answers for their inability to put away teams in the second half.
Against Syracuse, the Panthers took a 24-6 lead into halftime but allowed the Orange back into the game in the second half. It’s part of a growing trend for Pitt this year, as the Panthers have led or been tied at halftime in six of their seven games, but then allowed opponents to storm back. Pitt has outscored its opponents in the first half 115-52; in the second half, the Panthers have been outscored 103-41.
“It comes down to execution,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said about his team’s second half woes. “Do our guys get lackadaisical thinking we’re up? I don’t know. Last year, were we up very often at halftime? Maybe it’s a different thing playing with a lead.”
The Panthers have led five games at halftime this season and won four of them. Against Central Florida, Duke and Syracuse, the Panthers built up three-score leads in the first half and wound up escaping each game with a narrow win.
Central Florida and Duke both came back and took a lead over Pitt, before the Panthers got a go-ahead score in the final minute of each game.
The Panthers were up 24-6 in the Carrier Dome on Friday night when Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter.
Syracuse was backed up deep in its own end. It briefly looked like the Panthers would cruise to victory, as Syracuse’s backup quarterback Clayton Welch is more of a running quarterback than a passing quarterback. Welch put the idea of an easy Pitt victory to rest as he connected with wide receiver Taj Harris for a 94-yard touchdown on the play after DeVito’s injury.
The play gave Syracuse life and put the Orange back in the game.
“It’s a game of momentum changes,” Narduzzi said. “We gave up a big play on defense. We’re in Cover 3, corner kind of bites down on what he thought was a stutter, then you get beat over the top in Cover 3. If you know peewee football, you stay deeper than the deepest is what they say.
“We were in the safest coverage you could possibly be in … and we weren’t.”
Narduzzi didn’t put the blame for allowing Syracuse to mount a comeback solely on his defense, pointing to some drops on offense, another recurring issue Pitt has had this year.
“There’s three third-down drops. Aaron (Mathews) has one, Nakia (Griffin-Stewart) has one,” Narduzzi said. “You knock people out when you convert. When you don’t, you don’t. Then you give the other team momentum.”
Narduzzi may not enjoy his team giving up leads, but he thinks the close matchups have helped his team remain calm when the game is on the line.
“We’ve been in tight games. Some people aren’t in tight games. We have been. We put ourselves there,” Narduzzi said.
The coach attributed the team’s success in tight spots to the offense being able to execute when it’s needed to.
“It’s a nice thing. It’s nice to be in a four-minute (drill) at the end when you know the pressure is on,” Narduzzi continued. “In practice, you try to create those situations like a four-minute drill, two-minute drill. We had a two-minute drill before the end of the half, great drill. It’s nice to be able to be put in those (tight situations) and still win the football game.”
Pitt began the season playing three then-ranked teams – Virginia, Penn State and Central Florida – in the first four weeks of the season. While Pitt lost two of those games, Narduzzi thinks playing such a tough slate early on has helped the Panthers get where they are right now.
“That’s why you build your schedule a little bit,” Narduzzi said.
“Sometimes you’re not battle-tested. You can blow some people out, but you don’t get into the battles you want to near the end and learn how to finish.”
