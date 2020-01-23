LOPAZE[mdash] Berthamae K., 67, Johnstown, died January 17, 2020. She was born in Johnstown on October 15, 1952, to the late Harry Simmons and Marian Horvath. Berthamae was predeceased by her daughter, Marion Lopaze, in 2016. Services will be held Friday, at 4 p.m. at Picking-Treece-Bennett …