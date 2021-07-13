As Pitt’s training camp approaches, we’ll break down the 2021 Panthers position by position. On Wednesday, we’re covering quarterbacks and running backs.
The Pitt football team is facing a lot of unknowns entering the 2021 season. The Panthers lost plenty of talent and several leaders with players such as Damar Hamlin, Patrick Jones II and Jimmy Morrissey all moving on to the NFL.
Luckily for the Panthers, they aren’t also faced with the unknowns of a new quarterback, as Kenny Pickett will return for one final season at Pitt.
Perhaps no one is more relieved than coach Pat Narduzzi, who said during the spring that Pitt would be “under the gun” in terms of preparing a new quarterback to start this fall.
Since starting the final game of the 2017 season against Miami, Pickett has missed just three starts, including two this past year against Miami and Notre Dame following an ankle injury that required surgery.
It’s a certainty that Pickett will be the starter come September, but questions surround the backup quarterback position. A three-way quarterback competition is shaping up for training camp between sophomores Joey Yellen and Davis Beville and junior Nick Patti. The battle for the backup spot began during spring drills, leading Narduzzi to have every quarterback other than Pickett go live during the spring game.
“Part of this development is finding out who that backup quarterback is going to be as soon as we possibly can, and I think the only way you can do that is to make them live and see if they can make plays with their feet and see how they take pressure,” Narduzzi said leading up to the Blue-Gold Game.
Yellen, a transfer from Arizona State, started in Pickett’s absence last year. Against Miami, Yellen completed 22 passes on 46 attempts for 277 yards and a touchdown. Yellen fared much worse versus a tough Notre Dame defense, completing 10 of 27 for no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Beville saw limited time in games last season, but had an impressive showing at Pitt’s spring game in April, completing all six of his attempts for 102 yards and one touchdown, a 25-yard strike to receiver Jared Wayne.
Patti, who started against Delaware in 2019, also saw limited time last season. He was primarily used in quarterback sneak situations following Pickett’s return when Pitt did not want Pickett to run on his surgically repaired ankle. Like Beville, Patti played well in the spring game, completing 7 of 10 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.
Narduzzi was impressed with what Patti and Beville showed under pressure during the spring game.
“Both of them made plays with their feet when they had to get out of trouble and made some people miss,” Narduzzi said following the game.
True freshman Nate Yarnell enrolled in January and took part in spring practices. Narduzzi was pleased with Yarnell’s progress during spring drills, but he’s unlikely to pass up the three guys ahead of him on the depth chart.
Following the Blue-Gold Game, Narduzzi didn’t offer much clarity on the backup quarterback position, saying Yellen, Beville and Patti all “showed signs” over the course of the spring. Expect the battle for Pickett’s backup to continue throughout training camp. Whoever sets themselves apart and wins the job will have the inside track to become the starter in 2022.
Running backs
Early on during spring drills, Narduzzi was quick to name Vincent Davis, last year’s leading rusher, as the starting running back this fall. Less than a month later, the coach walked back those comments after sophomore Israel Abanikanda made a name for himself over the course of spring drills after racking up 95 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in seven games last season.
“Izzy,” as he is known to his coaches and teammates, carried the ball six times for 77 yards in the spring game, including a 42-yard run. Abanikanda was the offensive recipient of the Ed Conway Award, which is presented by Pitt’s coaching staff to the most improved offensive and defensive players of spring drills.
Abanikanda’s pass protection has gotten better since 2000, the main thing he had wanted to improve over the course of spring drills.
“I had a struggle with pass pro my freshman year,” Abanikanda said following the spring game. “I never really did pass pro in high school.”
Abanikanda’s development sets up an interesting training camp competition between he and Davis. Davis started nine games for the Panthers last season, leading the team with 632 yards rushing and ranking second with six rushing touchdowns. Davis added 24 catches for 154 yards out of the backfield. He exploded in Pitt’s final game against Georgia Tech in December, rushing for 247 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Pitt could also choose to use both Davis and Abanikanda regularly, as they each bring something different to the table. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Davis provides speed, solid pass protection and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. At 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, Abanikanda is a more bruising back who also possesses speed and the ability to make people miss.
Seniors A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley, sophomore Daniel Carter and freshman Rodney Hammond round out the running back room. Of those four, Davis has the most experience, appearing in 39 games and starting nine over the past four seasons.
The anticipated start date for Pitt’s training camp is Aug. 6.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
