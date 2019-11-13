Playing for the first time since becoming bowl eligible 12 days ago in a win at Georgia Tech, the Pitt Panthers are under the lights with a key ACC Coastal Division game looming.
Pitt (6-3, 3-2) will host North Carolina (4-5, 3-3), the team that has been its Achilles’ heel since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. The Tar Heels won just five of the 23 games they played in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Two of those wins came against Pitt; the Panthers were the only Power Five team North Carolina defeated in those two seasons.
What’s scarier is that things are starting to look up for Pitt’s nemesis in the Coastal.
The Tar Heels have made strides this season under the tutelage of legendary coach Mack Brown, who returned to Chapel Hill for his second head coaching stint at North Carolina. Brown helmed the Tar Heels from 1988-97, prior to the 16 seasons he spent coaching Texas.
In addition to a new coach, North Carolina also has a new quarterback in true freshman Sam Howell. Howell leads the ACC with 26 touchdown passes in nine games this season and has been named ACC quarterback of the week three times.
Pitt’s defense will be tasked with containing Howell and an improved passing game. The Panthers currently have the ninth-ranked defense in the country. Clemson is the only other top 10 defense to face North Carolina this season; the Tigers limited Howell to a season-low 144 passing yards, 40 of which came on a touchdown reception by receiver Dyami Brown. Clemson also held North Carolina’s offense to a season-low 4.5 yards per play.
The Panthers’ secondary will have Damar Hamlin back just in time to face Howell and Tar Heels’ aerial attack. The starting free safety missed the Georgia Tech game due to injury, but Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced Hamlin will be available Thursday night.
If Pitt’s defense can’t fully contain the freshman quarterback, the offense will have to step up. The offense has looked anemic at times this season, as the Panthers have failed to establish a consistent run game and the receivers have struggled to hang onto the football.
Despite the lingering issues on offense, Narduzzi believes his team can win even if the game becomes a shootout.
“Yeah, I think our offense has shown when it becomes a high-scoring game, that they can match with it and not be conservative and do whatever,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers have scored 30-plus points just twice in their past 12 games, both coming this season in wins over Central Florida and Duke. North Carolina’s defense is middle of the pack statistically in major defensive categories. However, quarterback turned linebacker Chazz Surratt leads the ACC with 90 total tackles and ranks 13th in the country in the same category.
Against Georgia Tech, Kenny Pickett threw for just 204 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions, but he completed 73.5 percent of his passes – the highest completion percentage this year for the junior quarterback.
As the Panthers head into the stretch run of the 2019 season, Narduzzi expects the defense to continue to play well, but he also knows his team needs to show more in the other two phases of the game.
“Championships are won by defense,” Narduzzi said. “Defense wins them and you know, we’ll find out what we got these last three regular-season games. But you know, we've been here before and we need to finish strong as a defense, and we need to be very productive on offense. We've got to be superior in special teams. I think that's the goal every week as we move through the season.”
