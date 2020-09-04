The 2020 season was shaping up to be a solid year for Pitt football. The Panthers had an easier nonconference schedule than they’ve had in recent years and their defense was returning multiple starters who are likely NFL-bound.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world and upended just about every facet of our daily lives. College football was no exception. On Aug. 5, Connecticut became the first FBS school to announce it would be canceling its 2020 football season.
Three days later, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel its season. Over the course of the next week, the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences all announced the cancellation or postponements of their fall football seasons, along with Connecticut’s fellow independent schools, Massachusetts and New Mexico State.
Pitt and the Atlantic Coast Conference are moving forward, however. The ACC released an overhauled, 10-game conference schedule. The Panthers were slated to play MAC school Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 12, but now will face FCS opponent Austin Peay State on that date.
The Panthers’ revamped schedule eliminated games with traditional Coastal Division foes Duke, North Carolina and Virginia, and added games against Atlantic Division teams Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State and preseason No. 1 Clemson.
Pitt’s sixth-year coach Pat Narduzzi says he’s taking everything day-by-day and adapting the practice schedule as needed. On Aug. 13, the Panthers had a scare with several players experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, but all tests came back negative.
While all has been good on the COVID-19 front, the Panthers still lost one of their best players. Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman announced earlier this month that he was opting out of the 2020 season to return home and be with his family. In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Twyman wrote, “This isn’t about COVID-19. This about my family’s needs, now and in the future.” Twyman also announced in the statement he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Despite the challenges surrounding the 2020 season, Narduzzi is pleased with his players and the safety precautions they’ve taken.
“We’ve been very careful here,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve been very smart.”
Offense
While the passing game improved last year under first-year offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, too many dropped passes and the dearth of a ground game rendered Pitt’s offense underwhelming.
Narduzzi thinks his team will perform better offensively than it did a year ago.
“I know we’re going to put a better team out there this year offensively than we did against Virginia (in the opening game) last year,” Narduzzi said. “They’re just way ahead mentally from where they were.”
Fans may see a more up-tempo offense this season, something that’s favored by Whipple and quarterback Kenny Pickett.
“He likes to go fast. He wants to get the defense tired so they can’t rush the passer,” Narduzzi said of Pickett. “Even in a two-minute situation when I want to use a timeout, (Whipple) doesn’t want to use a timeout ‘cause he doesn’t want the defense to get a breath.”
Pickett will helm the offense for the third straight season. Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen, sophomore Nick Patti and redshirt freshman Davis Beville are competing for the backup quarterback position.
Pickett will have a new slot receiver, as Narduzzi revealed true freshman Jordan Addison will be starting in the slot.
When asked to compare Addison to a wide receiver he’s coached or coached against, Narduzzi brought up a name that’s very familiar to Pittsburgh football fans: Antonio Brown.
“He’s kind of built like (Brown) a little. He’s slippery like him,” Narduzzi said of the four-star recruit.
Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis, Jared Wayne, and John Vardzel will join Addison in the receiving corps. Vardzel is a redshirt sophomore who was recently put on scholarship after spending the last two years as a walk-on.
The Panthers utilized tight ends in their passing offense last year more than in 2018, but the tight ends were plagued with drops. There will be new faces at the position this season, with graduate transfer Lucas Krull, junior college transfer Danny Moraga, and senior walk-on Jake Zilinskas all likely to see playing time at tight end.
Zilinskas in particular drew nothing but praise from his coach.
“Jake Zilinskas has done an outstanding job playing a little tight end,” Narduzzi said. “He’s made some major improvements.”
The backfield will feature some old faces and perhaps a few new ones.
Senior A.J. Davis, junior Todd Sibley Jr., and sophomore Vincent Davis all got starts at running back last season. This year, they’ll have competition for reps from redshirt freshman Daniel Carter and true freshman Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda.
Narduzzi praised his young tailbacks.
“Daniel ran with his pads low and with some leverage and was hard to get down,” Narduzzi said of Carter’s performance in a recent scrimmage. “Vince Davis has had a great camp as well and Izzy’s been good, so all three of those guys stood out in some way or some form.”
Last year, Pitt had four new starters on the offensive line. With five players with starting experience returning, the line is poised to take a step forward. Jimmy Morrissey returns for his fourth year as the starting center. Left tackle Carter Warren, left guard Bryce Hargrove, and right guards Gabe Houy and Jake Kradel now all have starting experience under their belts. They’ll be joined by Hampton graduate transfer Keldrick Wilson, who will start at right tackle.
Defense
The loss of Twyman will be felt up front; he led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2019, in addition to 41 tackles. Narduzzi is confident the remaining defensive tackles on the roster will take advantage of the opportunity in the wake of Twyman’s departure.
“You got Tyler Bentley, who’s really stepped up. Kalijah Cancey … he’s electric. Devin Danielson’s been really good so far,” Narduzzi said. “David Green, Central Catholic guy, has been playing really, really well.”
Narduzzi still won’t name Twyman’s replacement, but said Green, Danielson and Bentley are vying for the job right now and expects Cancey to factor in the rotation.
The defensive line will again have the services of defensive end Patrick Jones II, who had a breakout year in 2019. Jones had 8.5 sacks last season, trailing only Twyman. Defensive tackle Keyshon Camp and end Rashad Weaver will also return from injuries that led to each of them missing last season.
Deslin Alexandre, who started all 13 games after Weaver’s injury, and Habakkuk Baldonado are both likely to get reps at defensive end off the bench.
The linebacking corps will feature Phil Campbell III and Cam Bright at the outside linebacker positions, with Narduzzi calling the pair “two of the best outside linebackers in the country.” Senior Chase Pine and sophomore Wendell Davis will compete for the starting middle linebacker spot.
Pitt’s defense was dealt another blow when it was announced on Tuesday senior cornerback Damarri Mathis will miss the season following a non-football injury. Mathis started ten games for the Panthers last year and finished the season with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Senior Jason Pinnock will start at corner, though it’s unknown who will replace Mathis on the other side of the field. Narduzzi noted A.J. Woods and Marquis Williams have both performed at a high level during training camp. The coach added true freshman corners Rashad Battle, Jahvante Royal and Hunter Sellers could have a shot to play this season as well.
Senior Damar Hamlin and junior Paris Ford will return at free safety and strong safety, respectively. The two Pittsburgh natives both decided to return to Pitt for the 2020 season. Hamlin was granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA and Ford chose to forgo the NFL draft and instead return for what will likely be his final year at Pitt.
Special Teams
Addison is slated to take over kick and punt return duties this season. Narduzzi said Abanikanda will share kick return duties with Addison.
“That’s maybe who I’d say has the inside track right now is those two guys,” Narduzzi said. “They got great speed, they got great ball skills.”
Vincent Davis is also expected to return punts.
Senior kicker Alex Kessman will return this season, as will punter Kirk Christodoulou and long snapper Cal Adomitis.
Outlook
Pitt’s season got considerably tougher since No. 1 Clemson was added to the schedule. Beating the Tigers in Death Valley is a tall task, but Narduzzi and the Panthers have done it before; in fact, Pitt is the last team to beat Clemson at home, a victory that came in 2016. The Panthers will also have to face No. 10 Notre Dame at Heinz Field.
Narduzzi is still confident that his team will make some noise, despite the unique circumstances surrounding this football season.
“We got a good football team,” Narduzzi said. “We gotta stay healthy. We gotta keep them all together and keep them all on the same page as a team and that’s the hardest thing to do right now. It’s going to be the chemistry and how we stick together and play as a team and approach this 2020 crazy season.”
