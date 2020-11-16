PITTSBURGH – It wasn’t long after meeting with the media virtually on Thursday afternoon that Pat Narduzzi received the bad news – members of Pitt’s football team had tested positive for COVID-19 and the game against Georgia Tech scheduled for Saturday night would be postponed.
Each Thursday during football season, Narduzzi meets with the media at 1 p.m. for his final press briefing ahead of the game that Saturday. Last Thursday, the Pitt coach found out about the positive tests between 3 and 4 p.m. The decision to postpone the game was made and a press release announcing the postponement was sent out just after 5 p.m.
Narduzzi said the positive test results were unexpected.
“We've been clean up until last week,” Narduzzi said. “It's obviously disappointing. I feel bad for Georgia Tech as well. And obviously us, our kids. We worked so hard.
“Nobody tries to get it on purpose, but sometimes it creeps up and gets you. And it got us last week and we're working hard on it. It's serious. This is a serious deal.”
Georgia Tech also had issues leading to the postponement of the game. Director of Athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement posted to Georgia Tech’s website that the Yellow Jackets were “unable to field the requisite number of student-athletes needed to compete, particularly at certain positions” due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and injuries.
Narduzzi didn’t elaborate on how many Pitt players tested positive or were determined to be close contacts of those who did. Those who tested positive will isolate for 10 days from either when they first showed symptoms or tested positive, while close contacts will isolate for 14 days.
“Those numbers can add up pretty quickly,” Narduzzi said.
The team held meetings on Sunday and Monday – virtually via Zoom – as they awaited the results of Sunday’s testing. Narduzzi was hoping to find out those results in time to determine if the Panthers can practice on Tuesday. The team normally practices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and holds a walk-through each Friday during the season. Whether practice will be held this week is contingent on the results of COVID-19 testing during the week; testing is performed on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Narduzzi says he’d still feel comfortable playing against Virginia Tech on Saturday even if the team is only able to get one practice in this week.
“We can practice once, to be honest with you. But you like to get two in,” Narduzzi said. “But the problem is, we're going to get these results ... And if they come out bad, then we probably aren't going to practice on Tuesday and then our next test won't be until Wednesday morning unless we have a new test (on Tuesday).”
While the status of Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech is up in the air pending the results of this week’s testing, Narduzzi and the Panthers are preparing to be on the field.
“We expect to play the Virginia Tech game,” Narduzzi said. “We hope we're not let down again. It will be up to our team and players on how safe they are out there.”
If the Virginia Tech game is not played on Saturday, rescheduling could be a challenge. Both the Panthers and Hokies are already making up games on Dec. 12 and conference championship games are scheduled for Dec. 19. Narduzzi is unsure what would happen if this weekend’s game is not played.
“Maybe we play on a Wednesday, then play somebody else on a Saturday,” Narduzzi said. “We've got three guaranteed games. We'd like to get them in. I know that.”
The Virginia Tech game is the last home game for Pitt this year and the last game at Heinz Field for the seniors who choose to leave after this season. While Narduzzi said his seniors have taken everything in stride during a challenging year, the coach seems just as exhausted by 2020 as everyone else.
“This senior class, this football team has never wavered,” Narduzzi said. “They understand what we're going through. This is 2020. I don't know how many days left. But I'm counting the days. Must not have been enough people who said ‘Happy New Year’ on the 1st, because I can't wait until 2021, I can tell you that.
“I hope it's a different year for this entire country.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.