PITTSBURGH – For an offense that was much anticipated and much hyped throughout the offseason, Pitt’s first outing under offensive coordinator Mark Whipple fell far short of expectations as the Panthers (0-1) lost 30-14 to Virginia Saturday night.
Coach Pat Narduzzi is sticking to the initial assessment he had immediately after the game; it wasn’t so much what Virginia did on defense than what Pitt didn’t do on offense.
“It's a lot of self-inflicted wounds as far as what we did, not what they did,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference. “You don't look at it and go, ‘Wow, we just got overplayed or outmatched.’
“It was just carelessness, I would say, on our part, just details that you fail to get done.”
Narduzzi didn’t shy away from criticizing his quarterback either. Kenny Pickett was 21 of 41 for 185 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions and four sacks against Virginia. Pickett’s third quarter interception gave the Cavaliers the ball at Pitt’s 29 and led to a Virginia touchdown five plays later.
“We had guys open more than you can think, and we've just got to make better, quicker decisions and get the ball out,” Narduzzi said.
Pickett also faced seven hurries and had Virginia defenders in his face all night long. Narduzzi knows pass protection must get better, but also said his quarterback needs to get rid of the ball quicker.
“That's what quarterbacks do, they take hits and they get back up, and Kenny is a tough dude. We don't want him to get hit like he did. The big thing is protect him,” Narduzzi said. “Big thing is half those hits, the ball should already be gone and we shouldn't have that problem.”
Narduzzi didn’t put the passing game woes solely on his quarterback.
“We dropped some passes, obviously, that are critical. A couple on third down that (would have) moved the sticks and changes the whole part of the game,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi added the running game needs to perform better than it did against the Cavaliers. Pitt runners totaled just 78 yards on the ground in Saturday night’s game, compared to 185 yards through the air; it certainly wasn’t the balanced attack the Panthers had wanted.
Though the offense was the most glaring problem on Saturday night, the coach didn’t let the defense off the hook for its performance against Virginia. All three of Virginia’s touchdown drives came on short fields following a blocked punt, an interception and a turnover on downs.
“I'm still pissed at them,” Narduzzi said of his defense. “How do you evaluate them? It's hard. When we get into sudden change situations, we want to stop them. Zero points is great, but when you've got the ball at the 29, the 27 and the 19, field goals are what we want to get, and it's hard.”
“It's like we gave them touchdowns when we wanted to give them field goals; we gave them three when we wanted to give them zero. So to me the evaluation is one three-and-out on defense isn't good enough.”
Pitt will face Mid-American Conference favorite Ohio at Heinz Field this Saturday, a week before heading east to State College for a matchup against Penn State. Narduzzi isn’t worried about Ohio being a “trap game.”
“I worry about every game being a trap game. Every game is a trap game,” Narduzzi said. “Virginia was a trap game, an opener like that.
‘We've just got to be ready to go. We're focused on one team, as you guys know, and Ohio U., if you put the tape on, is good enough to whoop your tail.”
