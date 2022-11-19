PITTSBURGH – Despite snafus on special teams led to three Duke touchdowns, the Pitt Panthers hung on for a 28-26 victory on Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis tackled wide receiver Jordan Moore – a former quarterback – was attempting a pass for the two-point conversion with 44 seconds remaining in the game. Moore got the ball on a reverse and had quarterback Riley Leonard open at the goal line but was quickly swarmed by Pitt defenders before he could make a play.
Defensive tackle David Green wasn’t surprised Dennis made the victory-sealing play.
“He's just such an advanced player,” Green said. “He just has that IQ to know what play is coming, what formation (is coming), and then he just knows everything that's gonna happen before it happens.”
Green says that every Friday, the Pitt defense reviews any trick plays its opponent has run in the past, so the Panthers weren’t surprised.
“We knew where it was going to be at, and we made the stop,” Green said. “It was a great feeling.”
“I can't tell you we saw the exact one but it's a great play by our defense,” Pat Narduzzi said. “They like their reverses (at Duke). We didn't call it out before the snap, I can tell you that, but great play by our defense.”
Duke attempted an onside kick after the failed two-point conversion, but Pitt safety Erick Hallett recovered it, allowing the Panthers were able to kneel out the clock.
The Panthers led by double digits early in the fourth quarter after Green forced Duke running back Jordan Waters to fumble. Safety Brandon Hill recovered the fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Running back Israel Abanikanda ran picked up the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 28-14 lead with 13:30 remaining.
“I was just pursuing to the ball, like Coach (Randy) Bates always teaches us, and then David Green hit the ball out and I seen it on the floor,” Hill said after the game. “We always practice scoop and score in practice, so I just remember what we do in practice and just see my blockers on the sideline and just got in the end zone, made a play.”
Duke responded with an 82-yard drive that ended with Leonard connecting with a wide-open Moore for a 44-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils then attempted a two-point conversion of their own, a pass from Leonard that fell incomplete.
The Panthers went three-and-out on their next two offensive drives, the last one of which ended with Caleb Junko failing to get the punt off after fumbling the snap. Junko lost 22 yards on the play and the Panthers turned it over on downs at their own 22 with 3:15 remaining in the game. Despite Duke getting flagged for holding on third-and-9, Leonard hit running back Jaylen Coleman for a 19-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-18, which set up the failed trick play two-point conversion.
“Our defense stepped up and finished the game. You know, we tried to give it to them today that's for sure,” Narduzzi added.
Narduzzi seemed at a loss to explain the punting woes that have plagued the Panthers all season.
“We've rotated through three punters. Junko, really felt like he was the guy,” Narduzzi said. “It just can't happen.”
The Panthers took an early 3-0 lead on a 47-yard Ben Sauls field goal on their first drive of the game.
After their second drive stalled at the Pitt 30, Junko’s punt traveled only 20 yards after being blocked by Chandler Rivers. The Blue Devils started at the Pitt 42 and needed just five plays to get into the end zone as Leonard connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 28-yard touchdown to give Duke a 7-3 late in the first quarter.
Pitt’s subsequent drive stalled at midfield and Junko punted again, but this time Duke had a botched special teams play. Calhoun fumbled the punt, which was recovered by the Panthers at the Duke 6-yard line. Abanikanda punched it in on the next play to give Pitt a 10-7 lead.
Sauls extended Pitt’s lead with a career-long 51-yard field goal into the wind to put Pitt up 13-7 in the second quarter.
Pitt’s defense had stopped the Blue Devils near midfield on the Duke’s next drive, forcing a punt. Defensive back Javon McIntyre was called for roughing the kicker, giving the Blue Devils new life in Pitt territory. Seven plays later, Riley kept on a quarterback sneak from the 1 to give Duke a 14-13 lead.
The Panthers responded with a 10-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Slovis completed passes of 20, 24, 11, and 15 yards on the drive and had an eight-yard rush on third-and-6 to keep the ball moving. He connected with Jared Wayne for a 15-yard touchdown with seconds remaining in the half to give Pitt a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Slovis threw interceptions on each of Pitt’s first two drives of the second half, but the defense shut down the Duke offense following each turnover.
“After two interceptions, two sudden change defenses, defensive stops were big time. I mean, they were big time,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers improved their record to 7-4 and jumped over Duke for second place in the ACC Coastal Division.
