As Pitt’s training camp approaches, we’ll break down the 2022 Panthers position by position. Today we’re covering quarterbacks and running backs.
When Pitt takes the field to face West Virginia on Sept. 1, the Panthers will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2018.
Kenny Pickett spent four full seasons as the starter for the Panthers before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in April. It will now be up to Kedon Slovis or Nick Patti to lead the Pitt offense.
“We've got two young men that are fighting for that position right now. Nick Patti, who played in a bowl game, at least the first two series of the bowl game until he was injured, and Kedon Slovis, a transfer from the University of Southern California,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Those two guys are battling. They both had great springs. I think we can win a lot of games with both of them.
“I think that we'll have a very, very competitive August at camp with them.”
Slovis spent three years as the starting quarterback for the Trojans, playing in 27 games. He threw for 7,576 yards while completing 68.4 percent of this passes. During those three years at Southern California, Slovis threw 58 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.
During Patti’s four years at Pitt, he’s played in 16 games and started two. Last season, Patti played in nine games and started the Peach Bowl before being injured early in the contest. In 2021, Patti completed 14 of 19 passes for 161 yard, while rushing for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to his injury in the Peach Bowl, Patti scored Pitt’s first touchdown on a 16-yard scramble before sustaining a broken collarbone on the play.
Offensive tackle Carter Warren thinks both Slovis and Patti are more than capable.
“I feel like both of them can compete at this level. It's going to come down to who wants it more. Who is going to give it all they've got, and it's going to be good for the team,” Warren said.
Regardless of who wins the starting the role, they’ll have to run the offense of new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. who was hired following the departure of Mark Whipple.
“I’m really impressed with both young men,” Cignetti said on a recent interview on the ACC Network's "Packer & Durham Show." “The quarterback room is special. Both Nick and Kedon have done an outstanding job learning the system, competing, learning with each other. We’ve had a lot of fun doing it. We’re excited to go into training camp.”
Along with Pickett, Pitt’s quarterback room lost two other players during the offseason when both Joey Yellen and Davis Beville transferred out of the program.
The room is rounded out by redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell, a 6-foot-6 quarterback from Austin, Texas and graduate transfer Derek Kyler. Kyler played in 30 games during his time at Dartmouth, starting 20. He owned an 18-2 record as a starter and completed 69.3 percent of his passes during his career, setting an Ivy League record. He threw for 4,409 yards, 42 touchdowns and six interceptions during his career.
Last season, Kyler led Dartmouth to a 9-1 record and an Ivy League championship. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for the Big Green in 2021 while throwing for 1,972 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception.
Running back
With the addition of Cignetti at offensive coordinator, the Panthers are expected to run the ball more than they did during Whipple’s three-year tenure.
In 2021, the running game improved by rushing for nearly 30 yards more per game than it did in 2020 thanks in part to the emergence of Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond.
Abanikanda is now a junior and the expected starting tailback for Pitt after playing in 13 games and starting six last year. He led Pitt with 651 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. Abanikanda also caught 24 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.
Narduzzi says he’s seen improvement from Abanikanda in all aspects of his game over the course of last season.
“All around, as a total back, really. It’s not just pass protection, which obviously pass protection got better. That’s one you can really see. He ran the ball well, he made plays when he got the opportunity,” Narduzzi said. “His vision overall has been a lot better.”
Despite having a solid season last year, “Izzy” as he’s known to coaches and teammates said during the spring he’s competing just like he was ahead of last season.
“Nothing has changed. Same mindset, just compete, because the spot can get taken any day. So still working and grinding,” Abanikanda said.
Hammond burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year and quickly made his mark on the Panthers. He finished the season with the third-highest rushing total with 504 yards and was tied for second on the team with five rushing touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Getting a taste last year made Hammond even hungrier.
“Seeing other running backs, their numbers being high, it made me want to get to the top of the board,” Hammond said.
Senior Vincent Davis led Pitt in carries last season (142) and was second on the team in rushing yards (593) while catching 23 passes for 125 yards. He’s rushed for nearly 1,500 yards during his Pitt career while scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Abanikanda, Davis and Hammond split carries last season and Davis says the competition has made all of them better.
“We all push each other to a different level. We’re all competitive guys. When Rodney came in, he pushed everybody to the edge,” Davis said.
Abanikanda says it’s not just the competition that has helped the running back room, but all three guys can stay fresh as they rotate in and out during games.
“It’s a great advantage at the same time, because when one (of us) get tired, the next comes in, another one gets tired, the next comes in,” Abanikanda said. “We all just rotate perfectly.”
Redshirt junior Daniel Carter has played in 25 games over the previous three seasons, often used at fullback. He was named the Ed Conway Award winner at Pitt’s spring game for being the most improved offensive player during spring drills.
Carter says the key to his success in the spring was showing all the different things he can do on the field.
“Definitely being versatile. Showing I can block and run the ball and pass block,” Carter said.
“He’s been super impressive,” Slovis said of Carter following the spring game. “We can put him anywhere. We feel like we can put him at fullback in the backfield. He’s a good pass catcher. Great after the catch and after contact.”
C’Bo Flemister, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, rounds out the running back room. Flemister served as a backup and played in 25 career games with the Fighting Irish, rushing for 471 yards and ten touchdowns.
With a group of versatile tailbacks and the entire offensive line returning from last year, Pitt’s running game should improve this fall.
“We have some great guys that can really run the ball,” Warren said. “(If) we open some lanes for them, oh man, the sky is the limit for us.”
