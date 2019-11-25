PITTSBURGH – Pitt finds itself in familiar territory this week, heading into the regular season finale sitting at 7-4. It’s the same record the Panthers had heading into their final game a year ago, but there’s a major difference this year. Last season, the Panthers traveled to Miami as ACC Coastal champions having clinched the division against Wake Forest the week before.
This year, the Panthers will play their final game after being eliminated from the division title race after a brutal 28-0 loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend.
Pat Narduzzi doesn’t think that will affect his team’s mentality ahead of a matchup against Boston College on Saturday.
"Our goal is to win every week,” the Pitt coach said on Monday. “Regardless of if there’s gold there at the end or, you know, a bowl of chili, it doesn’t matter what’s at the end of the rainbow there.”
The Panthers still have a shot to finish the season with nine wins if they defeat Boston College on Saturday and win their bowl game. It would be the highest win total for Pitt in Narduzzi’s five-year tenure.
Right now, the Panthers are focused on getting their eighth win of the 2019 season. Pitt hasn’t won eight games in a campaign since 2016, when Steelers running back James Conner was still a member of the team.
After clinching the ACC Coastal Division last year, the Panthers sat at 7-4. They then dropped their regular season finale to Miami, fell in the conference championship game to Clemson, and suffered a one-point loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl to finish the 2018 season with a 7-7 record.
Narduzzi says getting eight wins is important.
“We'd like to get as many wins as we can, so yeah, there's a big difference because it's one more, yes,” Narduzzi said. “It's one more game, and you only get 12 guaranteed, so it's one more, and it's a big difference. And to beat anybody and get wins in that win column are huge.
“So yes, it matters. Seven is not as good as eight.”
To get that eighth win the Panthers will have to score points, something they were unable to do against the Hokies. Pitt will have an opportunity to bounce back from an anemic performance in Blacksburg when it faces Boston College. The Eagles are allowing 488.2 yards per game, making them the third-worst defense in the country.
Could Pitt possibly get one of its offensive playmakers back in time to face Boston College? Narduzzi was non-committal about the possibility of Maurice Ffrench playing on Saturday, saying the wide receiver won’t play if he isn’t healthy enough to do so. Ffrench suffered a broken jaw against Georgia Tech on Nov. 2 and hasn’t seen the field since.
“It's going to be another game-time decision with Maurice,” Narduzzi said. “Again, I just – you just want to make sure, the doctors are telling us one thing, he's telling us another, and there's got to be somewhere in the middle that we can have some balance.
“It's obviously senior day, and him being a senior, we'd like to get him out there. But I'm not going to put him out there and then watch anything happen after that. I won't feel right.”
In addition to the offense needing a spark to defeat Boston College, the Panthers will also have to play a cleaner game. They were again highly penalized against Virginia Tech, committing 10 penalties for 67 yards. Pitt currently has committed the fifth most penalties (94) and given up the third most penalty yards (833) in the country.
Narduzzi acknowledged some changes need to be made to limit the number of penalties his team is committing.
“We're going to do some things in the offseason. I've got to do something because I think it's been two years in a row,” Narduzzi said. “I don't know what we're going to do, but I'll be going to some penalty clinic and finding out what I can do better as a head coach.”
