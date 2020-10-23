PITTSBURGH – Pitt is playing its seventh game in seven weeks on Saturday as No. 3 Notre Dame visits Heinz Field.
Several players have missed recent games with injuries, including starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Israel Abanikanda, defensive tackle Keyshon Camp, linebacker Wendell Davis and defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado.
Fortunately for Pitt (3-3, 2-3), two of those players are expected to play against the Fighting Irish (4-0, 3-0) Unfortunately, it’s unknown whether the starting quarterback will be available.
“Keyshon’s had a nice, nice week. You’ll see No. 10 out there,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Camp missed the past two games due to an undisclosed injury sustained in the North Carolina State game.
Narduzzi added that he also expects true freshman running back Abanikanda to return after missing last week’s game.
After tangling with the Irish, the Panthers will get a much needed off week to allow the team to rest and heal.
Yellen is gellin'
Redshirt quarterback Joey Yellen is the likely starter if Pickett is unable to play against Notre Dame. Narduzzi is confident in Yellen, who would be starting his second straight game for the Panthers. He was under center for the 31-19 loss last week at Miami.
“He’s doing a great job,” Narduzzi said of Yellen. “He looked pretty good last week. I’d say he looked just as good or better (in practice).
"He’s detailed and very conscientious of what’s he doing and how he’s doing it. He’s worked on ball security in the pocket; he knows that was a weakness a week ago and he doesn’t want to have that be a problem this week.”
Pitt’s leading receiver, true freshman Jordan Addison, has faith in Yellen as well.
“I think he did a great job, threw for about 200-plus,” Addison said of Yellen’s performance against Miami. “Over time as the game was going on, you could see that he was getting more comfortable, so that gives us more confidence.”
Yellen finished the Miami game throwing for 277 yards and one touchdown. Addison posted his best numbers of the season, catching eight passes from Yellen for 147 yards.
Addison has been a bright spot on a Pitt offense that has struggled at times this year. He leads the team in receptions (38), receiving yards (444), and touchdowns (three). He’s the first freshman to lead Pitt in receiving since 2013, when Tyler Boyd did it. Addison was recruited by Notre Dame as a defensive back in high school. While he says wanting to be a wide receiver and getting on the field early were parts of the reason he chose Pitt over Notre Dame, he said there were other factors as well. One thing he points to is the family feel he got at Pitt.
“It’s the relationships that I built here when I first got here,” Addison said. “I just felt really comfortable, so that’s what I liked about it. You know, you got that home feeling, so it’s like ‘I could really do well here.’”
A read on Book
On defense, the return of Camp couldn’t come at a better time, as Pitt prepares to face the best rushing offense it’s faced all season. Notre Dame’s seventh-ranked rushing attack will be matched against Pitt’s top-ranked run defense.
The Fighting Irish are averaging 261 rushing yards per game. Of the 17 touchdowns scored by Notre Dame this year, 13 have come on the ground, including five rushing touchdowns from quarterback Ian Book.
The Panthers know they’re going to have to be on their toes to contain the third-year starting quarterback.
“He’s not gonna take chances of chucking the ball down the field when doesn’t have to; he’ll use his feet,” Narduzzi said of Book.
In addition to having to defend Book both throwing and running the football, the Panthers will also have to contend with Fighting Irish tailback Kyren Williams, Notre Dame’s leading rusher who is averaging 121.5 yards per game this season – good enough for sixth best in the country.
If the Fighting Irish are unable to run the football against Pitt’s defense, they’re likely to look to their tight ends in the passing game. Tommy Tremble leads the team with 10 receptions, and Michael Mayer and Braden Lenzy have each caught touchdown passes this season.
“Offensively, with their three tight ends that they put in there at all different times, they’re strong, probably the three best tight ends we’ve seen all year,” Narduzzi said.
Pitt's defense has had issues covering tight ends during their three-game skid. They’ve allowed 13 receptions for 209 yards and four touchdowns to tight ends during that span.
While the task of beating a No. 3 ranked team seems daunting, especially if the Panthers are without their starting quarterback, it’s worth noting that seven of the past eight matchups between the two schools have been decided by one score; two of the games went to multiple overtimes. Pitt is 3-5 in those games and was as close as any opponent to upsetting the Fighting Irish in their undefeated regular seasons of 2012 and 2018.
