PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pitt football team is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Western Michigan last weekend. After suffering a 44-41 defeat at home to the Broncos, the Panthers are hoping to get back in the win column as Football Championship Subdivision opponent New Hampshire visits Heinz Field on Saturday for Pitt’s nonconference finale.
“If you don’t come ready to play and you don’t get your minds locked into what you need to do, you’ll have another problem because they’re a good football team,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said this week.
New Hampshire is currently ranked No. 21 in FCS rankings and is one of only six ranked teams to hold a 3-0 record. This is the first full season the Wildcats are playing since 2019. The Colonial Athletic Association pushed fall sports to spring due to the pandemic. The Wildcats got just one game in, a 24-20 loss to Albany on March 5, before canceling their next three games due to COVID-19 issues within the program and eventually opting out of the spring season entirely on April 6.
The Wildcats will be led by sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards, who took over the position when Max Brosmer suffered a torn ACL just days before the season opener against Stony Brook. Since taking over the job, Edwards has shown an ability to escape pressure and has been accurate, completing 67% of his passes. Edwards has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the Wildcats’ first three games.
“They’ve got a quarterback that will scramble around and make plays. They break the pocket a lot, and he’s athletic,” Narduzzi said of Edwards. “He throws a nice catchable ball. He’s smooth, and I think he’s accurate.”
“I’m impressed with their football team. I think they’re tough and I think they schematically do a lot of good things,” Narduzzi continued.
Sean Coyne leads New Hampshire’s wide receivers with 189 receiving yards through three games, but 6-foot-3 junior Brian Espanet is another guy the Panthers will have to worry about. Espanet has caught four of Edwards’ seven touchdown passes this year.
Carlos Washington Jr. and Dylan Laube will both see carries out of the backfield. Washington paces the Wildcats with 207 yards rushing, with Laube right behind him with 176 yards on the ground.
Johnstown’s own Caleb Burke, a Richland graduate, will return to Pennsylvania with the Wildcats this weekend. The freshman wide receiver has yet to see game action thus far this year.
For the Pitt defense, the New Hampshire game will be a chance to redeem itself after allowing 517 yards to Western Michigan. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates says adjustments were made too late against the Broncos last week.
“Some (adjustments) I didn’t get out there quick enough, and that’s on me as the defensive coordinator,” Bates said.
Bates also said the defense must find a way to force more turnovers after coming away with none against Western Michigan and added that forcing turnovers was a focus of practice for the Panthers’ defense this week.
Both Narduzzi and Bates said that the defense was simply trying to do too much against the Broncos.
“The bottom line is they were trying to do too much,” Bates said. “The game got tough and instead of doing their job, there were a couple things they did that – they were trying to do things to help win the game. “If you don’t do your job on defense, things sometimes go awry.”
The Panthers’ defense has experienced some growing pains after losing five starters from last season. The secondary, which lost three starters from a year ago, was shredded against Western Michigan, but Bates expects his young players to grow from the adversity and answer this week.
“We’ve talked all along about adversity. That’s part of life and that’s part of the game and at 18 to 20 years old, they’re going to have that for the rest of their life. If you don’t respond positively, it doesn’t get better,” Bates said.
“I’m looking for them to respond. When you have adversity, you teach them and you all work on overcoming it.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
