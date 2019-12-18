Pitt may be preparing to for its final game of the 2019 season, but Wednesday was all about next year’s class, as 16 players signed their letters of intent on the first day of the National Letter of Intent early signing period.
Commitments began rolling in early, as Pitt announced its first signee, defensive end Samuel Williams at 7:05 a.m. on coach Pat Narduzzi’s Twitter account.
Headlining the 2020 class is defensive end Dayon Hayes from Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh. Hayes is the only recruit from Pennsylvania in the 2020 class, as well as the only member of the class ranked four stars by both Rivals.com and 247sports.com.
Narduzzi said Hayes was Pitt’s No. 1 target in Pennsylvania.
“That’s a guy we went after early, been in on him for awhile. Just an incredible, incredible young man,” Narduzzi said of Hayes.
Hayes had offers from 25 schools, including Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia, and Michigan State. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman verbally committed to Pitt in June.
Outside of Hayes, the rest of the 2020 class is filled with three-star recruits, though graduate transfer tight end Lucas Krull from Florida was a four-star recruit out of high school.
Of the 16 players who signed on Wednesday, Narduzzi said seven will be enrolling for the spring semester which begins in January. The early enrollees are running back Israel Abanikanda; wide receiver Aydin Henningham; athlete Solomon DeShields; linebacker AJ Roberts; safety Buddy Mack; and tight ends Krull and junior college transfer Daniel Moraga.
Krull and Moraga are both likely to be contributors in 2020, as the Panthers will lose tight ends Will Gragg and Nakia Griffin-Stewart. Both have exhausted their eligibility and they were the only two tight ends on Pitt’s roster to catch a pass this season.
Narduzzi believes all early enrollees will have a shot at playing next year.
“All seven of those guys we expect to come in here and compete for playing time right away,” Narduzzi said. “That’s why they’re coming too; if you ask them, that’s why they’re coming, so they can play early.”
Narduzzi called Abanikanda “explosive” and said he expects the running back to add speed immediately to the Pitt backfield.
The coach called both Henningham and DeShields two-way players. Narduzzi also said cornerback Jahvante Royal could help on offense and with his 6-foot-3 frame has “elite size for his position.”
Hayes, Williams, Emmanuel Belgrave look to be the next wave of pass rushers at Pitt, which garnered attention as it boasted the second-highest sacks per game average nationally this season.
Bangally Kamara and AJ Roberts are listed as outside linebackers, though Narduzzi said both can play all three linebacker positions.
Mack and Royal will be joined in the defensive backfield by cornerback Hunter Sellers. Narduzzi said both Royal and Sellers could play the free safety position if necessary, while Mack projects as a strong safety.
(“He) takes great angles on the ball, will hit you. I just think for that boundary safety, he’s a perfect fit there,” Narduzzi said of Mack.
Georgia product Jaylon Barden will join Henningham at wide receiver. Narduzzi praised Barden’s passion for the game and route-running ability on Wednesday afternoon.
The Panthers also added a pair of offensive tackles, Michael Statham and Branson Taylor.
The 2020 class is the first recruiting class under Narduzzi that hasn’t included a quarterback. The coach said the quarterback class wasn’t very strong this year and he’s comfortable with the quarterbacks currently on the roster.
Narduzzi also said the landscape has changed with the transfer rules enacted before the 2018 season which allow transfers to play sooner. Many high-profile quarterbacks have transferred since the new rules were enacted, namely Louisiana State’s Joe Burrow, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Ohio State’s Justin Fields – the top three Heisman vote getters this season. All were buried on the depth charts at other top schools before transferring.
Jordan Addison, a four-star wide receiver from Frederick, Maryland, is expected to sign his letter of intent on Thursday. While the University of Maryland made a late push for Addison and he visited the campus last week, it is still believed he will honor his verbal commitment to Pitt.
