Pitt football didn’t have a quarterback in its 2020 recruiting class, but coach Pat Narduzzi announced the addition of another signal caller on Monday as the program confirmed former Arizona State quarterback Joey Yellen will enroll at Pitt for the upcoming spring semester.
A pro-style quarterback, Yellen played in one game for the Sun Devils as a freshman. Pitt anticipates Yellen will have to sit out the 2020 season per NCAA transfer rules and will be eligible to play in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore.
In his one appearance with the Sun Devils, Yellen started against Southern California. He completed 28 of 44 passes for 292 yards, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 31-26 loss to the Trojans.
Yellen entered the transfer portal in December and Pitt’s offensive coordinator wasted no time reaching out to him.
“Joey’s recruitment happened incredibly fast,” said Narduzzi in a statement. “Mark Whipple made contact with him immediately after he went into the portal in mid-December. Joey wanted to be enrolled for the upcoming semester, so we basically did an unofficial visit over FaceTime since it was a dead period. Even in that tight window, everyone did their homework.
“I know Joey is excited to be at Pitt and we’re thrilled to get a great person and quarterback.”
247sports rated Yellen as a four-star prospect out of high school at Mission Viejo, California. At Mission Viejo High School, Yellen posted a 22-3 record as a two-year starter. He completed 61% of his passes in high school, throwing for 6,131 yards, 57 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions.
In his press conference announcing the 2020 class, Narduzzi acknowledged the lack of a quarterback in the class but said the equation has changed with the increased frequency of quarterbacks transferring if they do not win the starting job.
Narduzzi has had success with a transfer quarterback before; Nathan Peterman transferred from Tennessee in Narduzzi’s first season at Pitt. Peterman started 24 games over two seasons at Pitt. In 2016, the Panthers averaged nearly 40 points per game, a school record. Peterman was instrumental in Pitt’s upset of No. 2 Clemson, throwing five touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Yellen will likely compete for the quarterback position in 2021 with current quarterbacks on the Pitt roster, Nick Patti and Davis Beville.
