The Pitt football team will celebrate its seniors on Saturday at its final home game at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers have 27 scholarship seniors. All but seven have eligibility remaining due to 2020 not counting towards eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it will definitely be the final home game for offensive linemen Marcus Minor, Owen Drexel and Gabe Houy, who all have no eligibility remaining. The same holds true for defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebacker Tylar Wiltz and transfer quarterback Derek Kyler. Offensive lineman Carter Warren, whose season was ended prematurely by injury, is also out of eligibility.
Quarterback Kedon Slovis and linebacker SirVocea Dennis each said this week that they will not take part in senior day festivities on Saturday. Both say they are undecided about whether to return for the 2023 season.
It’s also possible this is the final home game for defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and running back Israel Abanikanda. While both are still juniors, their prolific performances this season could see them opt to strike while the iron is hot and enter the NFL draft.
The Panthers will face a Duke team that has been one of the surprises in college football this year. First-year head coach Mike Elko has led the Blue Devils to a 7-3 record and second place in the ACC Coastal Division.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said there’s “no question” that Duke has been the biggest surprise in the ACC and praised Elko, who spent time as a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Wake Forest prior to being hired at Duke.
“I'm putting my vote in for Coach Elko for Coach of the Year in the ACC,” Narduzzi said. “I think he's done a phenomenal job.”
Elko was hired in December to replace longtime coach David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 years in Durham. Cutcliffe put Duke’s football program on the map, but the Blue Devils managed just a 10-25 record in Cutcliffe’s final three years on the job, including a 3-9 overall record in 2021. The Blue Devils went winless in the ACC in 2021.
“They're just a good football team," Narduzzi said. "Coach Cutcliffe’s a heck of a coach, as we all know, but I think Coach Elko’s instilled some life in them. Sometimes change is good, I guess.”
The Blue Devils have the ACC’s second-best rushing offense behind only Florida State. Quarterback Riley Leonard leads the team with 625 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, while throwing for 2,113 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Running back Jordan Waters has rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns.
“(Leonard) is playing at a high level,” Narduzzi said. “They're running the ball well. They like to run it. They're gonna throw RPOs (run-pass options), so we're back into the RPO game, which we haven't seen for a few games here. We've done a good job stopping it early.”
While Leonard started only one game in 2021, Pitt got a look at him in 2021. Leonard replaced Gunnar Holmberg, who was injured late in the first half of last year’s matchup in Durham. Leonard completed six of 13 passes for 63 yards against the Panthers while throwing one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball 11 times for 31 yards.
One matchup to watch is Pitt’s defensive line against Duke’s offensive line. The Panthers lead the country with 37 sacks, 14 of which have come in the past two games. The Blue Devils have only given up 14 sacks all season, part of which can be attributed to the offensive line and part can be attributed to Leonard’s elusiveness.
“I wouldn’t say they max protect," Narduzzi said. "They just get the ball out. They know where to go. Leonard knows where to go with the ball. They’re not really worried about protection.”
“(They have a) great offensive-line unit,” Kancey said. “They’re one of the better offensive alignments that we’re going to face as a whole this year. I think they do a great job.”
Narduzzi is predicting a quick game on Saturday afternoon. He believes Pitt and Duke will have a similar offensive game plan on Saturday, as both teams love to pound the rock.
“I would imagine it'd be a short game,” Narduzzi said. “We're going to run it. They're going to run it. Two and a half hours later, the game will be over.”
Notes: • Several Pitt players were named as finalists and semifinalists for individual awards this week.
• Kancey was named one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented to the country’s best defensive player. He was also named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman. Kancey has racked up 29 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games this season.
• Abanikanda was named one of 22 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Abanikanda leads the nation in scoring (12 points per game) and total touchdowns (18), while ranking second in the country in all-purpose yards per game (172.44), rushing touchdowns (17) and total points (108).
• Alexandre was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, which is presented annually to the Division I college football player who has “demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.” Alexandre is known for his exemplary charity work, using his NIL (name, image and likeless) opportunities to launch his “5th Down Campaign” to mobilize resources for impoverished children in Haiti, where he was born and where both of his parents are from. Alexandre also dedicates time to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, promotes literacy and works with the Divine Mercy Parish’s “Red Door” program that provides meals and clothing for the homeless.
