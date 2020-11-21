Pitt vs. Virginia Teche Facts

Virginia Tech (4-4, 4-3 ACC) at Pitt (4-4, 3-4 ACC)

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh.

Television: ACC Network; Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Lericia Harris (reporter).

Radio: Pitt Panthers Radio Network; Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert (reporter)

Series: Virginia Tech leads 11-8.

Last Meeting: Nov. 23, 2019 (Virginia Tech 28, Pitt 0)

Just the facts: This is Pitt's home contest of the 2020 season and seniors will be honored. ... Pitt is 5-1 all-time against Virginia Tech at Heinz Field. The teams last met in Pittsburgh in 2018 and the Panthers rolled to a 52-22 victory. ... Since 2015, Pat Narduzzi has directed Pitt to 27 victories in ACC play, the fourth-highest win total during that span. ... Pitt averages 4.75 sacks per game, tops in the ACC and second nationally. Defensive end Patrick Jones II, a native of Chesapeake, Va., paces the ACC and ranks second in the nation with eight total sacks. ... Jordan Addison is the nation's top freshman receiver with 52 catches for 611 yards. The last freshman to lead Pitt in receiving was Tyler Boyd in 2013.