As Pitt’s training camp continues to roll on, one of the focuses remains on the offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
Until a game is played, it will be hard to say how the Panthers will adapt to Whipple’s scheme.
While Pitt has frequently been known to excel at running the football, Whipple typically runs more pass-heavy offenses.
Pitt coaches and fans alike are hoping for increased production from quarterback Kenny Pickett and a solid stable of returning wide receivers, but the tight end position could also benefit from Whipple’s offensive scheme.
Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, a graduate transfer from Rutgers, cited a few of Whipple’s former players and their success when Whipple was head coach at Massachusetts as something that brought him to Pitt.
“The addition of Coach Whipple, looking at what he did at Massachusetts with (Andy) Isabella and (Adam) Brenneman the last couple years, that was very attractive to me,” Griffin-Stewart said following Monday’s practice session.
Isabella was taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of this year’s NFL draft.
As a wide receiver at Massachusetts, Isabella put up two 1,000 yard receiving seasons. Last year, Isabella led the country in receiving yards per game (141.5) and was the highest rated wide receiver in college football by Pro Football Focus. Brenneman played for Whipple at Massachusetts from 2016-17 and led the country in receptions by a tight end both years.
With the success of those players, it’s easy to see why playing in Whipple’s offense would appeal to Griffin-Stewart.
Pitt saw a big drop in production from the tight end in position in 2018. Tight ends accounted for just ten receptions for 69 yards last season, a far cry from the 35 receptions and 307 yards the tight ends posted a year earlier. Some of the decline can be attributed to the departures of Matt Flanagan and Chris Clark, who were responsible for most of the catches at tight end in 2017.
The Panthers already lacked depth at the position before sophomore Tyler Sear abruptly departed the program under murky circumstances in the middle of last season. Rumors swirled that Sear had a heated argument with coach Pat Narduzzi about tight ends being underutilized in the offense, which Sear later denied. Sear started five games for the Panthers last season. Following his departure, Carson Van Lynn was moved into the starting role.
With Van Lynn being moved to the offensive line for the upcoming season, there’s no clear starter yet at tight end.
Sophomore Grant Carrigan is currently listed as a starter on the team’s preseason depth chart, but is more of blocking tight end. He played in all 14 games for the Panthers last year and did not record a catch.
Senior Will Gragg was the most productive tight end last season, catching five passes for 31 yards.
Griffin-Stewart will be vying for the starting role and his coach has already been impressed by his play.
“Nakia has looked really good at tight end,” Narduzzi said on Monday.
The coach also believes Griffin-Stewart will help the team immediately and thinks he can help in more ways than one.
“He’s a big, strong, physical guy,” Narduzzi said. “He can block and he can also get down the field.”
Griffin-Stewart is from New Jersey and had a chance to work with teammates and fellow Garden State natives quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Maurice Ffrench when they returned home over the summer. Griffin-Stewart said the three met up and ran routes during the offseason.
“I kind of had a relationship with them two before I even arrived on campus, so when we got here, we just got the ball rolling immediately,” Griffin-Stewart said.
Griffin-Stewart is so eager to be productive that he requested to room with Pickett during training camp.
“Kenny is my roommate now for camp. I requested that, just so I can study with him and build a relationship with him,” Griffin-Stewart said. “He hosted me on my visit, so he’s been a real key factor to my transitioning (here).”
Griffin-Stewart is pleased with how the tight ends have been used so far in camp.
“It’s only Day 4 but we’re catching a lot of passes,” Griffin-Stewart said. “We seem like we have a big focal point in this offense.
“I think we’re all going to thrive in it and help the team out.”
