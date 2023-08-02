First-round draft pick Calijah Kancey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was carted off the practice field Sunday with what coach Todd Bowles described as a right calf strain. Bowles said the defensive tackle will have an MRI. Kancey was injured when he made a sharp turn during a training camp drill. He was the 19th overall pick in the draft and is expected to be an immediate starter after drawing comparisons in college to another former Pitt standout, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.