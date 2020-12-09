The final regular-season game of the 2020 Pitt football season will be played Thursday night when the Panthers face Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
For coach Pat Narduzzi, it will mark the end of the most difficult season of his career.
“There's no question about it,” Narduzzi said when asked if 2020 was the most challenging year of his professional life. “There's no ... it's not even close. I mean, the whole everything, from June 8 coming back and again, it's no different for me. It's the same for everybody else out there, so we all have to deal with the same things.”
Getting to the final game of an 11-game season during a pandemic is an accomplishment in itself.
The ACC and Big 12 were the first two of the Power Five conferences to begin play on Sept. 12. Games were postponed out of the gate and throughout the season, including the Pitt-Georgia Tech matchup originally scheduled for Nov. 14 – when both programs had too many players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols to play the game.
Narduzzi is proud of his players and the sacrifices they’ve made in order to play this season.
“I don't think people realize what our kids have done all year long to make these games happen, and for us to all enjoy it, for us to coach,” Narduzzi said. "They've really put their heart into it. My hat goes off to our football team and players across the country for doing what they do."
Young quarterback
Pitt will be facing Georgia Tech for the second time since coach Geoff Collins took over following the retirement of Paul Johnson after the 2018 season. The Yellow Jackets are still in the process of building a pro-style offense under Collins after Johnson ran his famed option offense at Georgia Tech during his 11 seasons in Atlanta.
Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims may be a step in that direction.
“Jeff Sims is an outstanding quarterback for a freshman,” Narduzzi said. “I'm really impressed with him. Their run game helps them, and then his ability to scramble, make plays, make people miss and make plays with his feet are what stand out to me about Jeff and that offense.”
While Sims’ college career got off to a shaky start as he threw three touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first three games, he’s settled down since Georgia Tech handed Syracuse its only win on Sept. 26. Since then, the freshman has flipped those stats, throwing eight touchdowns to three interceptions in the past six games.
'Effort-and-guts' game
Both Pitt and Georgia Tech will be looking to rectify poor offensive performances in their most recent contests.
Against Clemson, Pitt’s offense posted just 246 total yards and turned the ball over four times; the Yellow Jackets were able to muster just one touchdown against N.C. State on Saturday, a 34-yard run by Sims. In Georgia Tech’s three trips to the red zone against N.C. State, the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs once and kicked two field goals from inside the ten-yard line.
Georgia Tech has scored just 67 percent of the time in the red zone this season. The Yellow Jackets’ task won’t get any easier as Pitt boasts the best red zone defense in the ACC. Georgia Tech’s special teams has also struggled in field goal kicking; prior to the N.C. State game on Saturday, freshmen kickers Jude Kelley and Gavin Stewart were a combined 1-for-6 on field goal attempts this season, with four of the five misses being blocked kicks.
Despite Georgia Tech’s issues scoring this season, Narduzzi isn’t expecting the matchup with the Yellow Jackets to be an easy one.
“(They’re) a tough, physical team,” Narduzzi said. “They pride themselves on playing with effort, but so do we. So this is going to be an effort-and-guts team versus an effort-and-guts team.”
